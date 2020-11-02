Among Us: How to track Impostors 101

Let's face it. Not all of us are as bright as the mighty Sherlock Holmes. And given that Among Us is a game of wit and deduction, having a sharp brain does help figure things out in this game.

But what if you aren't feeling up to the mark mentally and can't really think all that well? We all have our low days. So, here's a small guide on how to track the Impostor 'Among Us!'

How to spot the Impostor in Among Us?

To begin with, if you're doing tasks, then watch out for any suspicious behavior around you. Always stay sharp and watch your back.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

One of the easiest things to do is camp in the security room and watch the cameras in Among Us. That way, you can easily spot any suspicious behavior. Then again, camping is a bad idea. If the Impostor finds out you're camping in a spot, chances are they'll corner you, and you'll be toast.

So, try and avoid camping too much. Be on the move because the more you move about, the harder it is for the Impostor to kill you.

When talking about suspicious behavior in Among Us, there are a few things you need to watch out for.

#1 Running away from a dead body

To start things off, watch out for anyone running away from a dead body. If you see someone running away from the dead body, and the carcass is still upright, then that person has to be the Impostor. Bodies fall to the floor a few seconds after they get killed in Among Us.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

#2 Fake tasking

Fake tasking is another thing you should look out for. Suppose someone is doing a task, but you don't see the task bar fill up. That person is bound to be the Impostor because he/she cannot really do any tasks.

#3 Sudden chases

In a hypothetical situation, you are in the security room in Among Us, scrolling through the cameras. Then, all of a sudden, you see someone rushing towards the security room.

The chances are that person is an Impostor, and that's an indication that you should high tail it out of there. Do not wait for that player to get to the security room before you leave, or there's a high chance that you might die.

#4 Sorting out the innocent

Also, keep an eye on where your fellow Crewmates are and what they're up to. Chalking out the innocent people will make it easy for you to pinpoint the Impostors.

