Among Us: How to update the game on Steam 

InnerSloth dropped a new update for 'Among Us' recently, sporting a few bug fixes and a couple of new features. Any issues that you may have been facing all this while should be fixed with this new update. This guide is specifically for gamers who play 'Among Us' on PC. Read on to find out how to update the game on Steam.

Update to Among Us Public Beta

The public beta update for Among Us allows you to anonymize your votes. This feature does not let anyone else see who you voted for, adding a new element to the game. Follow the steps given below to join the public beta.

1.Launch Steam and head over to your library

2. On the left side-bar, right click on the Among Us icon

3. Select properties from the list that appears

4. In the new window which opens, click on beta.

5. From the drop down list that appears, select public beta. And then click on close. The game should update automatically after that.

Usually, updating a game isn't difficult on Steam. Since the platform does support the auto update feature, you don't need to necessarily update games manually. In case you've turned off the auto update settings, there are two ways to update manually. They're as follows:

# Manual Update:

Click on your Library and then click on Among Us in the left side-bar that pops up. In the new window that opens, instead of the play button you'll find a big blue button which says 'Update'. Click on the button and you're good to go.

# Manually updating the game files

This is pretty much a very similar process like joining the Among Us public beta. Follow the steps mentioned in the first section till you to get to the properties. Once there, click on the 'local files' tab. From there click on 'verify integrity of game files' and that should make Steam check the Among Us files and update any old and redundant files the system still has in place.

Once you're done with this step, Steam will automatically verify the game files and perform the necessary updates.

However, please remember that the speed of the update depends upon the quality of your network. The faster the network speed, the quicker the update.