What happens when two amazing impostors join forces in an Among Us game? The lobby gets decimated!

That is exactly what happened when Corpse Husband and MrBeast played as impostors in an Among Us lobby with Pewdipie, Sykunno, and others. It was a pretty fun session that they had, and the kind of tricks that Corpse Husband employs is amazing to see in a game as simplistic as Among Us.

How to decimate a lobby in Among Us, Corpse Husband, and MrBeast style!

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

At the beginning of the game, MrBeast was pretty excited to know that he was pairing up with Corpse Husband as impostors. From the very beginning of the game, Corpse Husband lacked the patience to fake tasks but did it anyway. He also discussed his tell where he usually camps when he's an Impostor. MrBeast expected Corpse to kill someone early in the game but then an emergency meeting was called.

The first one to fall was Pokimane. And that's where the game actually began. Soon after, Valkyrae fell at the hands of Corpse Husband. There was a small chance that Corpse may have been seen on camera but he narrowly escaped that.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

Rhyme suggested skipping votes the first time a dead body was reported and the entire lobby wanted to speedrun tasks. Toast called an emergency meeting right after and asked a few questions, trying to figure out who was an impostor, but that did not yield any results.

MrBeast took a gamble by killing Pewdiepie right in front of SpedIcey and then tried to shift the blame on him but that ended being too much of a gamble. He went on to justify his stance by saying he helped Pewdiepie win the sub war against T-Series. But even after his defense, he was eliminated. This left Corpse as the only impostor.

Here's the video for everyone to check out without any more spoilers.

Among Us gameplays like the one shown above are fun to watch because of the amount of logic and dedication these players bring to the table. Many players get inspired by these tactics and use them in their own games.

It was probably because of this that Among Us took the gaming world by storm. Huge credit goes to streamers who made it popular in the first place. Among Us may at its core be a very simple social deduction game but gameplay like the one in the video keep it fresh and interesting.