Lazarbeam quite literally breaks Among Us with mods  

We know that mods (modifications) can be detrimental to a game, but here's what Lazarbeam did to his friends in an Among Us lobby with mods enabled.

Among Us is a nice social deduction game that you can enjoy with your friends while sitting back at home. While the usage of mods in a public lobby is mostly discouraged, you could definitely enjoy it with your friends in a private lobby. It's fun to troll friends once in a while in Among Us by using these mods.

How to break Among Us Lazarbeam style?

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

Lazarbeam is a popular Australian YouTuber, streaming all kinds of games from Among Us to Fortnite. In a recent stream with his friends, he played a modded version of Among Us in a private lobby. These mods allowed him to move through walls in the game, which pretty much did confuse Crayator in the very beginning.

As the game continued progressing, Lazarbeam continued moving through walls like a ghost, reaching task areas faster than the others. Initially, the players blamed it on the lag, but later on, when he started venting despite being a crewmate, the rest of the players started being a bit sus about Lazarbeam and his activities in the game.

The mods granted him the information of who the impostors were at the very beginning. Being a nice sport, he did not spoil the game for the others and kept playing along. Only at the end, when there was just one impostor was remaining in their Among Us game, Lazarbeam started running around the map at high speed and even teleported to one part of the map.

As an impostor, the mods gave Lazarbeam more powers like removing the kill cooldown completely, allowing him to perform instant kills, along with moving through walls.

The video overall was very funny. Check it out for yourself.

While mods are fun to play with once in a while, they can definitely be detrimental to the entire gaming experience that non-mod users face. It's okay to use them in a private server while just playing with friends, but it is not okay to do so in a public setting where random strangers are playing with you.