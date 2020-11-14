Among Us lore theory: Inside the mind of an impostor and the rationale behind eliminating crewmates

There is no doubt that for many, Among Us is all fun and games. But where do these impostors come from, and why are they killing crewmates?

Among Us has a huge user base and the community makes fan art, cosplays, and seems to really enjoy the game. But what this game lacks severely is lore. Not that it truly needs lore to be fun to play but most popular games have lore, so why deprive Among Us fans? The internet has been speculating about the lore as well and Reddit has delivered.

Why do the Impostors kill in Among Us?

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

Reddit is a place that can be a gold mine at times when it comes to good lore, fan theories and information. There was one particular theory posted in the r/AmongUs subreddit and it gained a lot of attention.

Image Credits: Reddit/ u/evening_shop

As per the theory, the author suggests that Polus is the planet named after Polus Petrovich and this is the planet where the impostors originate from. The decontamination rooms act as evidence to point to this.

Then there's the map MIRA HQ, which also has a decontamination room which leads to the laboratory and the reactor. The user guesses that this map is in the atmosphere of Polus.

And finally, Skeld acts as a dropship that transports the crewmates to the home planet of the impostors, i.e. Polus, via MIRA. The author goes on to point that there's a task in Skeld where players need to clean the O2 filters. The filter is filled with leaves and then on Polus, there's a heavily monitored tree where there are canisters. If these O2 canisters are used for the Skeld ship, then it can be assumed that the crewmates in Among Us are some sort of carbon-based life form.

Advertisement

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

Now, coming to the part where the author suggests why the impostors kill in Among Us. Well, why do aliens on an alien planet kill anyway? To protect their secrets, because they want to keep their identity hidden, and letting the crewmates escape would mean their identity and secrets get revealed to a larger universe.

Now there were other theories as well on that particular thread as well but this one was the most interesting of them all. Feel free to check the others out there.