Among Us: Mastering the art of deception

For a lot of people, lying comes naturally. Lying is an art, and that art is very important in a game like Among Us, especially if you're an Impostor. Not being able to lie well enough while being an impostor would mean that you can't really win the game. It's okay to have some suspiciousness around you in a game of Among Us, but being completely clean in a game, is suspicious too.

Already confused? Well, we'll come to that later on. But for now, being an impostor is primarily a simple task. All you need to do is sabotage the ship and kill the crewmates, and you're good to go.

Here comes the complicated part though.

How to master the art of deception in Among US?

#1 Fake Tasks accurately

You'll initially see a lot of crewmates run around to complete tasks in Among Us. So, to give off the vibe that you're not the impostor, you need to complete tasks as well. However, you need to know how long which task takes.

Suppose you're standing still in one task location, but that task takes literally 2 seconds to finish, you'll be suspected even before you make a kill. So know how long each task takes, and only move after you see the task bar rise, if there's a player near you.

#2 Effective Sabotage

The immune players are those who have completed visual tasks in front of other crewmates. Thus it becomes imperative that these players be dealt with and quickly. Here's when the idea of sabotage comes into play in Among Us.

You can easily lure players out by sabotaging a device on the ship. If players move in groups to fix the sabotage, you can dispose off the players one by one. Please note that players fixing the sabotage can't see anything else around them, so choose your time to strike and dispose off people before anyone can suspect a thing. This is also the perfect chance to dispose off any immune players as well.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

#3 Pretend to be a crewmate

The easiest way to troll your fellow crewmates in Among Us is by pretending to be one of them in the first place. All you need to do is, initiate conversations and cover up for other crewmates as well. Doing that would not only build your own credibility, but leads to others trusting you. Once you've gotten their trust, it's a walk in the park from there. However, after gaining the trust of your crewmates, please don't kill anyone publicly in Among Us.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

#4 Mind the cameras

Cameras are a new addition in the maps Skeld and Polus in Among Us. Crewmates may use these cameras to monitor areas. Hence, if you're stalking a potential prey and you see the red lights on the camera blinking, you need to understand that you're being watched.

In that case, all you need to do is avoid killing them. On the other hand, what you could do is, casually stroll into the security room and take out the crewmate watching the cameras.

Alternatively, you could also chill in the security room for a bit and watch the cameras to draw the suspicion off you.

#5 Keeping track of the numbers

This is probably the most important thing in this list. If you bring the number of crewmates down to the number of impostors, then the game is over and you have won the game. So if you're just one kill away, find a way to quickly dispose off that last crewmate and the round of Among Us is all yours.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

That's all you need to do, to master the art of deception and troll your crewmates as an impostor in Among Us. Whatever you do, however you want to play Among Us, you're free to choose, but please be subtle with the killing.