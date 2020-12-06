Pewdiepie, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and others come together to play in MrBeast's $100,000 Among Us Tournament

What happens when some of the best players are thrown together in a game of Among Us? Ultimate chaos ensues.

Recently, MrBeast organized an Among Us tournament worth $100,000. Players like Corpse Husband, Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg, and Sykunno took part.

Among Us games have the potential to get chaotic very quickly if the players don't know what they're doing. While this might be frustrating to play through, chaos can be fun to watch. MrBeast's tournament was a shining example of exactly that.

MrBeast's $100,000 Among Us Tournament

Streamers can get pretty crazy when it comes to organizing tournaments. This time Mr. Beast organized a tournament worth $100,000 in Among Us.

The game had just one impostor and the winning impostor would get the prize money. For the first round, Sykunno was the impostor.

Image via InnerSloth Studios

For the first kill, Sykunno did pretty well. But then he killed the second person right in front of Corpse. During the vote though, everyone thought it was Corpse who was the impostor. To make things more confusing, Sykunno and Corpse both voted for themselves, making it a tie.

Advertisement

Thus no one was ejected. In the emergency meeting that followed, everyone voted Corpse out of the game, and then Sykunno made another blunder by killing in a very visible spot. He was voted out immediately.

Since the Impostor got voted out, there was a second-round which was pretty intense and even more hilarious than the first round.

In the second round, Karl was the impostor. When the first dead body was discovered, people just assumed it was Corpse who was the impostor in the game and voted him out in the very beginning.

Karl successfully lied his way through the game and managed to win the round without much difficulty. The tournament saw Karl bag the prize money of $100,000 simply because of Tommy.

Apart from playing Among Us, MrBeast has also started his own philanthropy venture.

Our food bank is coming along nicely! In a month or so I’m going to start posting on this channel videos of us feeding communities and 100% of all revenue will go towards food and expanding the charity. I can’t wait :))https://t.co/H01t8T5d4Y — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) November 18, 2020

Streamers supporting the community that supports them only helps all involved. Ventures like this are part of what has made MrBeast as popular as he is today.