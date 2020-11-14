Among Us players give James Charles make up advice

Among Us is known for a lot of things but it's really rare to see someone take makeup advice from players on the game.

James Charles is a popular internet personality who recently started playing and streaming Among Us. In a recent YouTube video, James highlighted how he took makeup advice from fellow Among Us players.

What kind of make-up advice do players on Among Us provide?

In the video, we see James interacting with a lot of his fellow crewmates and asking them what his beauty routine should be. On one hand, some crewmates are busy guessing who the impostor could be and on the other hand, there's James who randomly pops up with makeup questions. Talk about throwing people off balance!

In the video, James is seen playing the role of an impostor as well as a crewmate, and he's pretty good at the game.

RETWEET to be the next video's sister shoutout!!



NEW VIDEO IS LIVE! AMONG US PICKS MY MAKEUP!! 😈🔪 Enjoy!!! https://t.co/kv5wcWUz65 pic.twitter.com/c93vYGyA0r — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 13, 2020

Players like James are fun to watch because they bring a different dimension to the game completely. Further, talking about anything other than the game during the emergency meetings can actually make the mood a bit lighter during really tense situations.

James has even played Among Us with the likes of Toast and Pokimane, adding an interesting mix to the already interesting player pool.

Advertisement

Among Us has begun to dominate the entire gaming community by becoming the most played game. With personalities like James Charles streaming themselves playing the game, the growth that the game is seeing currently has no end in sight.

Hardcore fans can only hope that the game does not lose the massive momentum it has gathered and end up like other once-popular games. It has a lot of potential in it and the community can only hope that it keeps growing at the pace it is currently.