Of late, Among Us has been constantly rising in popularity, both among notable streamers and gamers, around the world. The game involves 4-10 crewmates who have to identify the 1-3 imposters among them. While the imposters have to kill the crewmates without being noticed, the crewmates have to recognize them and vote them out, while also performing their assigned tasks.

Among Us has seen a plethora of different types of streamers coming together and playing the game. Big names like Ninja, Pokimane, Tfue, PewDiePie, Shroud, and other popular streamers, have all played the game recently. Corinna Kopf is one of them.

Among Us: Tfue's Ex-Girlfriend 'Corinna Kopf' exposed for using 'Imposter cheat' during Livestream

Corinna Kopf is an American YouTuber and Instagram star who also streams Fortnite once in a while. People might remember her as the former partner of Tfue. She has a large community across Instagram and Twitch, with 4.9 million and 457k followers on the two platforms respectively. Recently, she was streaming Among Us with a bunch of other streamers including Heelmike.

Heelmike is an American Twitch streamer who often hosts Casino streams where he bets large amounts of money. He currently has around 331k followers on Twitch. After playing a few games, he realized that Corinna had been the Imposter for three or four games consecutively.

This in turn made him suspicious, and in the end he accused Corinna of using a ‘glitch’ to become the Imposter continuously. Apparently, a new Among Us glitch allows players to be chosen as the Imposters repeatedly. Needless to say, this made Heelmike quite angry, and he can be seen explaining why using the glitch is basically cheating.

In the clip that you see below, Corinna can be heard explaining that she did use the glitch, although it does not work all the time. This hardly affects Heelmike, who says that people would have been angry if he was the one using it to manipulate the odds of being the imposter.