Among Us: The best strategies to use as a Crewmate to trick Impostors

Crewmates unite! Because it's time to beat the impostors and toss their deception game out of the window in Among Us.

Among Us is a new social deduction game that has been taking the internet by storm. For most players who are just starting out, chances are you will be deceived by the impostor pretty easily if you're the crewmate. So, here's how you can trick the impostor and see through their deception.

Among Us: Effective Crewmate strategies

#1 Remember the tasks you've done

Your priorities as crewmates are very simple. You need to complete the easy tasks and fix the sabotages as they come up. Also, you need to know the tasks you've done. So, as soon as a body is discovered and people call a meeting, you should be able to answer as clearly as you can. Instead of giving a vague answer, you must be as specific as you can.

#2 Stick with your fellow crewmates

In Among Us, the best idea is to stick with your crewmates as much as you can. Impostors won't go for crowd kills unless they are absolute newbies, so sticking around people would keep you safe from the early kills.

Also, begin with doing tasks in areas that have a lot of footfall. Build your credibility at the start of the game so that it gets easy for you to finish longer tasks towards the end of it.

#3 Finish your tasks

It's fun to follow your murderer around once you're dead, but then that doesn't really make much sense. Instead, it will be amazing if you can go ahead and help your crewmates finish the tasks. Also, since you're already dead, the impostor won't be able to kill you in Among Us all over again, so you'll be able to finish longer tasks without any worry.

#4 Visual tasks

The best way to prove your innocence is by completing the visual tasks in Among Us. Make sure to do these visual tasks in front of your fellow crewmates if you want to put yourself in the clear. If you can convince everyone to do the visual tasks as a group, and then you see someone being reluctant enough to do it, you've probably spotted the impostor right there.

#5 Look out for 'sus' behavior

Keep an eye out on the taskbar when you see someone doing the tasks in Among Us. If you see someone standing in front of any interactive panel and then move out, and if you don't spot an increase in the taskbar, there's a high chance that the individual is an impostor. Also, keep an eye out for the tasks you have. If there's a common task you don't have, but then you see someone doing it, you've spotted the impostor.

There you have it, people! A very straightforward guide on a few strategies you could use as a crewmate in Among Us. Don't let those impostors get to you.