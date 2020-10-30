Among Us: Top 5 tips to not get killed by an impostor

Among Us has taken the internet by storm. Released back in 2018, this game recently made its claim to fame just weeks ago, when streamers started actively streaming this game, and then suddenly, everyone was talking about it.

It’s a very simple game based on social deduction and deception. The players in the game are assigned either the role of a crewmate, or an impostor. The job of the impostor is to eliminate the crew completely or sabotage the ship without getting ejected. The crewmates however, need to complete simple tasks and find out who the impostors are, eventually voting them off the ship.

Winning as an impostor isn’t easy, but it isn’t that difficult either. Here’s how you can potentially increase your chances of winning as a crewmate.

Among Us Survival Tips #1

Always travel as a pack. If you are in a pack, then chances are that the impostor won’t be able to kill you off without the others noticing. Impostors have a higher success rate if they can single out crewmates. So, if you don’t give them the chance to single you out, they can’t kill you. Obviously, there’s also a chance that you’re travelling with a group of impostors. In that case though, you’re done for.

Among Us Survival Tip #2

Always perform visual tasks in view of other crewmates so that people don’t take you to be the impostor. Also, memorize common tasks if you can, and if you see that you don’t have any common tasks, chances are no one else will have it either. So, if you see anyone standing in areas where common tasks occur, pretending to do the tasks, chances are they themselves, are an impostor.

Advertisement

Among Us Survival Tip #3

Another good strategy is to align yourself directly over another player while they do their tasks. That way, if there’s an impostor who kills you or the other player, the survivor can call the impostor out at that very instant.

Among Us Survival Tip #4

Use the emergency meeting function to strategize your plans with other crewmates in Among Us. You can ask them to watch you perform the visual tasks. It’s somewhat risky, because that way the impostor knows of the plans but then again, it’s worth it because that way you aren’t really giving the impostor a chance to pick people off one by one.

Among Us Survival Tip #5

Advertisement

And finally, fix sabotages as soon as you can in Among Us. You don’t want to give the impostors a chance to isolate you, or your crewmates. Don’t wait for your crewmates to fix the sabotage. Do it yourself, and as soon as you can.

Also do remember, that if there’s a dead body which is still standing, it indicates that the kill is fresh. Dead bodies stay upright for a few seconds. So if you see a dead body still upright and see someone running away, chances are they’re the impostor.

Alright, so that’s it, now you know how to survive the onslaught of the impostor. Go make it count in the field. If you still have a doubt, check out this video