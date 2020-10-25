Among Us: What do 'GG', 'AFK' and 'Sus' stand for?

Knowing terminology when it comes to gaming doesn't add much to our vocabulary, but it sure does make gameplay a bit easier. Think about it, you're in a sticky situation, and you need to send a text quickly, but typing entire sentences is a task. Here's where acronyms come into the picture, especially with games like Among Us.

Whether it's 'GG', 'AFK' or 'Sus', gamers have always used these acronyms in a plethora of other games. With 'Among Us' taking the world of casual gaming by storm, this lingo has found new life in the casual gaming crowd.

'Among Us' is a new online social deduction game introduced by Innersloth, meant for all the aspiring Sherlocks out there. It's available on all popular platforms like iOS, Android and Windows. You can either play with your friends locally, or with totally random people over the internet.

The game has a two-pronged approach. Crewmates have to defend their spaceship by completing tasks, ranging from clearing asteroids to fixing O2 filters. The alien imposters aboard the ship have to eliminate the crew to prevent them from making it back to civilization. But beware, crewmates can consensually eject the imposters, should they be detected.

Fun Fact: 'Among Us' has been around since 2018, and has gained popularity only recently, when streamers took to posting videos of the game on their streams.

What does GG mean in 'Among Us'?

'GG' is an age-old acronym finding its roots in a lot of multiplayer games even before 'Among Us' came around. It's just a nice way of saying 'Good Game'. Players use this phrase as an encouragement, and to indicate that the session is over.

'AFK' is another famous acronym people come across in most multiplayer games. 'AFK' in the 'Among Us' chat indicates that the player is temporarily away from the keyboard. However, the term 'sus' is somewhat exclusive to 'Among Us'. Players use it to notify others about suspicious behaviour.

So now that you know what these acronyms stand for, go out there and get those imposters. And to all the imposters out there, happy hunting!