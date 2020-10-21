Among Us: What is the meaning of Marinating?

The AOC Among Us Stream, hosted by American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, was an attempt to raise awareness about voting.

The congresswoman has had many famous twitch personalities like Pokimane and Disguised Toast playing Among Us on her stream.

Disguised Toast 'marinates' AOC on her Among Us stream

It was a long process for Disguised Toast, as the player had been following around AOC in Among Us right from the beginning. He claimed to be 'protecting' her since the beginning. And during the later games, it turned normal as the duo made it to the final few games of the day.

However, Disguised Toast was assigned as the imposter in one of those games and had been 'protecting' AOC for very long. The player following AOC didn't seem very suspicious in the beginning.

As the game kept progressing, AOC called out Disguised Toast's movements owing to the fact that he wasn't performing any task. The congresswoman even went on to ask through her chat if Toast was marinating her.

While his fellow imposters kept making kills, Disguised Toast ensured to follow AOC until he found the ideal moment to snap her neck, hence killing the congresswoman.

"I would never marinate a congresswoman."



- Disguised Toast, moments after marinating a congresswoman — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 21, 2020

After the incident, AOC revealed that she was suspecting Toast for a long time. She even went to feign anger and scream, "How dare you marinate a Congresswoman?" to which Disguised Toast replied, "I'd never marinate a Congresswoman," which left the entire lobby in an uproar of laughter.

Marinating in Among Us is the process of gaining the trust of a crewmate by not killing them in spite of being an imposter. Eventually striking at the fitting moment to kill the marinated crewmate.

These Among Us Streams conducted by AOC are a source of several wholesome moments via stream, adding the appearances from Twitch celebrities like Pokimane to raise awareness about voting.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman to ever serve in the United States Congress with a double-major in international relations and economics from Boston University. She ran for Congress in 2018 at the age of 29 for New York's 14th Congressional District primary election of the Democratic Party.