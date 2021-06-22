Amouranth & Indiefoxx unbanned: Community reacts to controversial streamers getting away with temporary bans

72 hours have passed since Amouranth and Indiefoxx's latest Twitch ban, and the suspension has been officially lifted. While it's good news for the creators themselves, the community isn't too pleased with how many times Twitch turns a blind eye to their activities. Amouranth alone has been banned over 5 times on the platform, yet her account is safe, while others get permanently banned on the first offense. Many users have expressed their frustrations at Twitch's system and have been calling for a reevaluation of their measures.

Amouranth and Indiefoxx get unbanned, Twitch users aren't happy

Banned for seventy-two hours for exploiting the ASMR category with sexually suggestive material, Amouranth and Indiefoxx have served out their sentences and are ready to return to the platform. But after 5 bans it begs the question, why does Twitch have hope for streamers who have violated the Terms of Service multiple times?

The user consensus is that Twitch's ban measures are ineffective at curbing this kind of behavior, and streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx who continue to rake in the cash for them will almost never see repercussions for their actions.

Members of the Twitch community themselves have come out and spoken about the dangerous precedent Twitch's blind eye sets and how this could eventually harm the very fabric of the platform.

CALL OUT: Twitch Streamer Sweeet Tails goes off on Twitch for allowing the platform to slowly move into more sexualized content. This after Amouranth and IndieFoxx do “Earlicking ASMR” lives bent over bed in skin tight clothing. pic.twitter.com/UUHjmAoeLY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 19, 2021

"What you don't understand is that when you open a door like that, those doors are going to keep opening. That hot tub meta that was happeneing, I'm so over it. Do what you want to do, even though I feel like there's other platforms for it, but that's fine. They got their own category, great. But when you allow that, you're opening up the door right? They're literally bending over doggystyle, sucking on a microphone, and making ear licking noises and staring at the camera making eye contact in the ASMR category! Like what the f**k!?"

With the growing pressure from the community, Twitch may deal with suspensions in this vein differently in the future.

