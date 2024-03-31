AMP vs Sidemen: Which streamer group is more popular in 2024?

Any Means Possible (AMP) is the streamer group consisting of six big creators from Twitch, including Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Roberto "Fanum", Din "Agent 00", Chris "ChrisNxtDoor" and Davis "ImDavisss". The group was founded by Agent 00 in 2019 and has since grown exponentially to become a well-known name within streaming circles.

Sidemen, on the other hand, is a group of YouTube creators, including Olajide "KSI", Simon "Miniminter", Joshua "Zerkaa", Tobit "TBJZL", Ethan "Behzinga" and Harry "W2S". The group originated back in 2013, with all the members except W2S being present at the time of its founding. W2S joined in 2014 to make the Sidemen collective that we know today.

This article compares the two famous groups to find out which is more popular in 2024.

Note: The statistics for this article have been sourced from SocialBlade.com

Which group has more subscribers - AMP or Sidemen?

The videos uploaded by Any Means Possible on their YouTube channel involve the group collectively performing in IRL challenges and gameshow-like content, such as AMP IRL Omegle and AMP Opens a Barbershop. The group finds themselves in unique situations within their videos, playing ice hockey together and even "teaching" in a high school. Their hilarious antics and their unique dynamic have garnered 5.42 million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Sidemen also makes similar content, involving the group grappling with unfamiliar situations and performing extravagant challenges for the entertainment of audiences, with videos such as Sidemen Extreme Home Makeover and Sidemen Break the Weirdest World Records. The group has amassed a massive following following of 21 million subscribers.

Thus, in terms of YouTube subscribers, Sidemen is more popular than AMP.

Which group has more views?

AMP has gathered approximately 17.5 million monthly views in 2024, with the group's total video views on YouTube crossing the half-billion mark and standing at more than 608.1 million views.

The Sidemen have attained approximately 83.4 million monthly views in 2024, with their total views standing at a whopping 6.04 billion.

Thus, judging their popularity using views, the Sidemen surpasses Any Means Possible by a significant amount.

AMP's YouTube view count (Image via socialblade.com)

The Sidemen's view count on YouTube (Image via socialblade.com)

Who has more followers on social media?

When taking the Instagram following into consideration, Any Means Possible has 894,000 followers on the social networking website, while Sidemen has a significantly higher amount at 5.9 million followers.

The trend seems to continue when considering their fanbase on X, where AMP has 616,000 followers. The Sidemen dominate here as well, with 2.3 million followers to their name on the micro-blogging site.

Based on the above statistics, it can be said with certainty that Sidemen is the more popular collective so far in 2024.

Even though the group has been creating content together for over 10 years, Sidemen has not always been the firm and cohesive group known by fans today. The group had a dispute in 2017 as KSI revealed his plans to "leave" the group, citing Ethan "Behzinga" as the reason. Even though it was revealed that the start of the beef was orchestrated, things eventually got heated as the banter between members escalated.