An ominous new 'Benadryl TikTok Challenge' is encouraging teens to overdose 

From the Pass-out challenge to the Skull-breaker one, 2020 seems to be witnessing a spurt in dangerous TikTok challenges online.

The video-sharing service has been receiving a lot of flak online for serving as a platform where teens indulge in notorious and often life-threatening challenges. The most recent trend is something called the 'TikTok Benadryl Challenge' where users are encouraged to take large amounts of Benadryl in an attempt to experience its hallucinogenic side effects.

Not only should you not take a pack of Benadryl (diphenhydramine) for a TikTok meme because it's very dangerous, it's also a deeply unpleasant trip consisting mostly of delirium, paranoia, restless limbs, racing pulse, inability to regulate body temperature, vertigo, and insomnia — Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) September 2, 2020

This dangerous new challenge has already claimed the life of a 15-year-old Oklahoma teenager and has sent another three Dallas teens to the hospital.

The main danger with Benadryl lies in the presence of Antihistamines in it, which if taken in excess, can induce drowsiness, seizures and hallucinations.

What is the TikTok Benadryl Challenge?

In a recent video released by YouTuber Optimus, he highlighted this dangerous new trend that seems to have several teenagers hooked to it. Benadryl is a drug that is a commonplace, over-the-counter medication and is easily accessible but has harmful side-effects.

David Juurlink, a drug-safety researcher, addressed this worrisome trend on Twitter and provided a detailed account of how fatal this challenge could prove to be:

And that’s the FUN part. It gets worse.



High-dose Benadryl also causes seizures. Sometimes these can be hard to treat, as with @ManiniAlex's patient who ended up on life support. /4https://t.co/7rg6ZUs30V pic.twitter.com/gczH4tFH3o — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) September 2, 2020

Anyway I'm not on TikTok but feel free to share this thread there. Maybe some young person will see it and think twice before taking the "Benadryl challenge."



Just because it's over-the-counter doesn't mean it's safe. At high doses, it is definitely not.



/ end — David Juurlink (@DavidJuurlink) September 2, 2020

In light of this worrisome development, Johnson & Johnson, the parent company of Benadryl, issued a statement where they said the trend is "extremely concerning, dangerous and should be stopped immediately."

"We are working with TikTok and our partners to do what we can to stop this dangerous trend, including the removal of content across social platforms that showcase this behavior."

The Benadryl Challenge has proved to be a major cause of concern for parents as its outcome could be potentially hazardous and life-threatening. Optimus says:

People are now taking allergy medicines to get themselves hyped up for a TikTok video ...along with completely destroying your kidney and possibly killing yourself, Benadryl is also known to cause a reaction when taken in high volume .

People who overdose on Benadryl often report seeing horrible shit , horrible hallucinations that just scare you for hours and this is something that pretty much lasts for a while. Now we literally have people doing this just to get a bit of attention online.

You don't have to resort to this stupidity to get some online clout. When you're dealing with the medical ramifications of all this, you're gonna look back at the 15 minutes of fame and think that it was definitely not worth it.

The Benadryl TikTok Challenge is a prime example of reckless behaviour and should be avoided at all costs, with several people reacting sharply to it.

Check out some of the reactions online:

tiktok has to be the most toxic app. what in the world is the benadryl challenge — 🧠 (@heyheynini) September 2, 2020

There is a “Benadryl challenge" on TikTok 😱, so this seems like a good time to review Benadryl overdose 🤓

H1 antagonist that can cross the 🩸/🧠 barrier

- delirium, psychosis, hallucination

- CNS depression 😴

- Seizures

- Dystonic reactions — Logan K Walsh, MD (@loganwalsh) September 8, 2020

I am worried about that fucking TikTok Benadryl challenge. — screamingmd (@screamingmd) September 4, 2020