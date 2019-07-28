Analysis of Team SouL's Performance in PMCO Spring Split Global Finals Day 1

PMCO GLOBAL FINAL - CLUB OPEN 2019

Day 1 of the three-day PMCO Spring Split Global Finals is over with Chinese team X-Quest dominating the leaderboard followed by compatriots, TOP Esports, and RRQ Athena from Thailand. The winner of PMCO India Finals, SouL, is the Indian representative in PMCO Spring Split Global Finals.

The entire Indian gaming community and PUBG lovers have great hopes from team SouL. However, the Day 1 performance of SouL in all four matches disappointed Indian fans in Berlin and India. Here is the analysis of SouL's performance in all four matched played on day 1.

(All day 1 matches were played on TPP mode)

Analysis of Team SouL performance on Day 1

Match-1

The first match of the global finals was played on Sanhok map where the path of the plane was from Dock to Ruins. SouL decided to take a hot drop and landed at their favorite and dangerous place - Bootcamp.

Unfortunately, team GC Busan, also landed at Bootcamp. To avoid an early clash with this GC Busan, SouL decided to fall back from the Bootcamp. After sometime, SoulVipeR managed to kill one player from team SpaceStaion Gaming (Winner of NA PMCO finals).

Unfortunately, their opponents managed to wipe out SouL in later circles. Team SouL secured 11th rank on the leaderboard with 7 points in the first match.

Match-2

The second match of the day was played on SEA teams favorite Miramar map. The plane took a flight from Torre Ahmumada to Cadrillera. After surviving for approximately 15 minutes, SouL was eliminated by TOP Esports and X-Quest. In this match, team SouL ranked at 14th on the leaderboard and got only two points.

Match-3

The third match of the day was played on the snow map aka Vikendi map. The flight path was from Port to Winery crossing the map into two similar sections. SouL landed at their all time favorite place - Villa. In this match, circle favors most of the teams including SouL.

While fighting with the team X-Quest in some random compound, SouL got the third party by team NOVA Esports and completely wiped out by them. SouL secured 15th place on the leaderboard with only one point.

Match-4

The last match of the day 1 was played on an all-time classic, Erangel map. The plane took a path from Lipovka - Pochinki to Gatka.

Instead of hot drop at Geogopool, team SouL decided to lands at the School. After looting School and Rohzok area they head towards the mylta area and hold there till the end.

After an intense battle at the end, using the tactic of the heal battle SouL secured fifth place on the leaderboard with 15 points. In this match, SouL performed very well and it seems that they will deliver what their fans are expecting from them.

At the end of day 1, SouL standing at the 14th place on the leaderboard with 3 kill points and 25 total points.

If SouL wants to win the PMCO final, they need to bounce back in day 2 and day 3 and give consistent good performance in the remaining 12 matches.