Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey gets its Epic Store exclusive release date

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    25 May 2019, 00:25 IST

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

If you've been anxiously awaiting the newest game from Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Désilets, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, your wait could soon be coming to an end. Provided you want to play it on PC and you don't have any objections to buying it on the Epic Games Store.

Desilets and his new studio Panache Digital Games have announced that the upcoming prehistory-set action-adventure title will launch exclusively on the Epic Store on August 27th. Fear not, console gamers-slash-anthropology buffs - the game will also release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in the following December.

The game will be only available on the Epic Store for PC for an entire year, after which it will then be sold on, as Ubisoft put it, "additional digital PC retailers." So, you won't be entirely out of luck, people who use Steam and are also really into apes.

Ancestors set nearly 10 million years ago and follow the evolution of early ape into Australopithecus afarensis - the species of the earliest known ancestor to man (also known as "Lucy"). Players will have to survive the ancient wild while helping your clan of apes expands and thrive and pass your genes on until you can evolve further. There's also tools to build and giant snakes to kill, so that's cool.

Hey, here's a new trailer!


The game, which will most likely be available for demo play at E3 2019 (fingers crossed), is published by Private Division, which is a new label from Take-Two Interactive but also sounds like an expensive whiskey.

What do you think, Sportskeeders? (Sportskeeders? What am I, a children's show host? Forget I ever said that) Are you looking forward to this new game? How do you feel about it being an Epic Store exclusive? Sound off below in our comments!

(h/t to Gamespot)

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
