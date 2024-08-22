Angry Birds fans debate which franchise game was the best

Angry Birds fans got the chance to share their opinion on which game they felt is the best. A recent Reddit post started a discussion showing the different preferences among the player base. Launched in December 2009, Angry Birds quickly became a cultural phenomenon, combining addictive gameplay with a whimsical aesthetic.

Redditor OmRidhorkar (u/OmRidhorkar) asked the community to name the best game in the franchise. Fans started sharing their opinions and a flurry of comments started pouring in from all sides.

As soon as the original poster asked players to share their opinions players started commenting. Ancient-Pay-9447 (u/Ancient-Pay-9447) sided Bad Piggies.

"Bad piggies Is the second best of all the AB games"

The discussion continued in the comments with most players saying that Bad Piggies is the best title in the Angry Birds franchise. TF2 Enjoyer (u/Interesting-Sir3554) supported the opinion.

"Bad piggies was my life"

BraydenNeedlem0use (u/BraydenNeedlem0use) shared his love for Bad Piggies, saying that the game is still available and urged the publishers to bring back all the original games.

On the other hand, some players have also mentioned that Angry Birds Epic is the best title among them all. Redditor u/Cyclone_o-o_'s straightforward response showed which side he chose.

Dr4fl (u/Dr4fl) chimed in to say that Epic was one of the best RPGs ever.

Although most users called Bad Piggies the best, many players manifested their love for the other titles like Go and Transformers. Furthermore, the Reddit discussion around Angry Birds shows a vibrant community where fans still engage with the popular game.

Angry Birds fans discuss which game is the best

Developed by Rovio Entertainment, the game was initially inspired by a simple concept: slingshot mechanics that allowed players to launch birds at structures inhabited by green pigs. The game continued to rise in popularity as millions of players started playing it regularly.

It's interesting to see that the community is actively debating among themselves to pick up the best game in the franchise. As the debate continues, it's evident that the Angry Birds has successfully captured the hearts of millions. The ongoing conversation among fans not only reflects their passion for the games but also highlights the diverse experiences each title offers.

