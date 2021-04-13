Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Redd’s Paintings: Real vs Fake Art Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts the presence of some notorious in-game characters. While several new characters have made their way to the new title in the long-running franchise, there are few who remain fundamental to the premise of the game.

One such character on this list is Jolly Redd. Jolly Redd is a shady fox salesperson selling rare pieces of painting and statue artwork in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Redd's ship usually shows up at the north secret beach of the island and allows the players to purchase paintings and statues for 4,980 Bells each. Players need to be extremely careful though. Some of these are fake and only a keen eye can spot the difference.

The fake paintings are essentially useless because they can't be sold at Nook's Cranny. These fake paintings can't be donated to the museum either.

For Redd to appear on the players' island, they have to donate at least 60 items to the museum. Players will also need to talk to the Blathers to allow pieces to float around the Animal Crossing island. Following this, Isabelle will remind the players of shady art dealers.

Upon talking to Redd, he’ll offer the players a random painting for a for a whopping 498,000 Bells. After declining, he’ll give a “discount” to 4,980 Bells. This art piece will be genuine.

The players can use the genuine paintings and can donate these to the museum. An art exhibit can also be started.

Fake art pieces in Animal Crossing

All of Redd’s artworks are based off of real world paintings and sculptures. But the tricky fox may be trying to sell a forgery. Each fake will have a visible difference from the real version.

Advertisement

Redd has really stepped up his game this time around and his art is pretty hard to differentiate from the real versions. Keep in mind that the differences between the real and fakes are not the same as they were in Animal Crossing: New Leaf and are much harder to spot.

The following is a list of paintings with a description that will allow the players to tell the difference between a fake and a genuine piece.

Academic Painting (VITRUVIAN MAN BY LEONARDO DA VINCI)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake version of the Academic Painting has a large coffee stain in the top right of the art piece. This is missing from the real version.

Amazing Painting (THE NIGHT WATCH BY REMBRANDT VAN RIJN)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake version of the Amazing Painting removes the large black hat from the person featured in the middle. This large hat is only present in the real version.

Basic Painting (THE BLUE BOY BY THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake version of the Basic Painting changes the person’s forehead hair line to be completely covered in hair. The forehead has far less hair in the real version.

Calm Painting (A SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON THE ISLAND OF LA GRANDE JATTE BY GEORGES SEURAT)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Calm Painting is always genuine.

Common Painting (THE GLEANERS BY JEAN-FRANÇOIS MILLET)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Common Painting is always genuine.

Detailed Painting (AJISAI SŌKEIZU BY ITŌ JAKUCHŪ)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake Detailed Painting has purple foliage instead of blue. The signature on the left is also missing.

Dynamic Painting (THIRTY-SIX VIEWS OF MOUNT FUJI THE GREAT WAVE OFF KANAGAWA BY KATSUSHIKA HOKUSAI)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Dynamic Painting is always genuine.

Famous Painting (THE MONA LISA BY LEONARDO DA VINCI)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake version of the Famous Painting has incorrectly shaped eyebrows pointing upwards and resting far above the eyes.

Flowery Painting (SUNFLOWERS BY VINCENT VAN GOGH)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Flowery Painting is always genuine.

Glowing Painting (THE FIGHTING TEMERAIRE BY JOSEPH MALLORD WILLIAM TURNER)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Glowing Painting is always genuine.

Graceful Painting(BEAUTY LOOKING BACK BY HISHIKAWA MORONOBU)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The real version has a white tag near her hair. The fake version does not have a tag. The woman in the fake painting is also larger. Another version of a fake Graceful Painting has her looking to the left, instead of to the right.

Jolly Painting (SUMMER BY GIUSEPPE ARCIMBOLDO)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake Jolly Painting will be missing the sprout on the subject’s chest.

Moody Painting (THE SOWER BY JEAN-FRANÇOIS MILLET)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Moody Painting is always genuine.

Moving Painting (THE BIRTH OF VENUS BY SANDRO BOTTICELLI)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake version of the Moving Painting will be missing trees in the top right corner.

Mysterious Painting (ISLE OF THE DEAD BY ARNOLD BÖCKLIN)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Mysterious Painting is always genuine.

Nice Painting (THE FIFER BY ÉDOUARD MANET)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Nice Painting is always genuine.

Perfect Painting(APPLES AND ORANGES BY PAUL CÉZANNE)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Perfect Painting is always genuine.

Proper Painting (A BAR AT THE FOLIES-BERGÈRE BY ÉDOUARD MANET)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Proper Painting is always genuine.

Quaint Painting (THE MILKMAID BY JOHANNES VERMEER)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

In the fake version, the woman in the Quaint Painting is pouring out much more milk than she is in the real version.

Scary Painting (ŌTANI ONIJI THE 3RD AS YAKKO EDOBEI BY TŌSHŪSAI SHARAKU)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake Scary Painting will have sad-looking eyebrows. The real one looks more angry. An additional fake version may have him smiling, though his eyebrows will still be sad-looking.

Scenic Painting (THE HUNTERS IN THE SNOW BY PIETER BRUEGEL THE ELDER)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The fake version of the Scenic Painting will be missing a hunter and some dogs.

Serene Painting (LADY WITH AN ERMINE BY LEONARDO DA VINCI)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The real version will have a woman holding an all-white ermine. In the fake version, the ermine will have raccoon-like circles around its eyes.

Sinking Painting (OPHELIA BY JOHN EVERETT MILLAIS)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Sinking Painting is always genuine.

Solemn Painting (LAS MENINAS BY DIEGO VELÁZQUEZ)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The man in the background of the fake Solemn Painting is raising his arm more than he is in the real version.

Twinkling Painting (THE STARRY NIGHT BY VINCENT VAN GOGH)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Twinkling Painting is always genuine.

Warm Painting (THE CLOTHED MAJA BY FRANCISCO DE GOYA)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Warm Painting is always genuine.

Wild Painting Left Half (FOLDING SCREEN OF FŪJIN AND RAIJIN BY TAWARAYA SŌTATSU)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

In the fake version of the Wild Painting Left Half, the beast is green. It should be white.

Wild Painting Right Half (FOLDING SCREEN OF FŪJIN AND RAIJIN BY TAWARAYA SŌTATSU)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

In the fake version of the Wild Painting Right Half, the beast is white. It should be green.

Wistful Painting (GIRL WITH A PEARL EARRING BY JOHANNES VERMEER)

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The real version has a pearl earring (shocker). The fake version has a star-shaped earring. There is another fake version with the subject’s eyes closed, which also has a star-shaped earring.

Worthy Painting (LIBERTY LEADING THE PEOPLE BY EUGÈNE DELACROIX)

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The Worthy Painting is always genuine.

The following painting art pieces sold by Jolly Redd will always be a real and legitimate item, you can buy them safely without any concern for checking authenticity:

Calm Painting

Common Painting

Dynamic Painting

Flowery Painting

Glowing Painting

Moody Painting

Mysterious Painting

Nice Painting

Perfect Painting

Proper Painting

Sinking Painting

Twinkling Painting

Warm Painting

Worthy Painting