Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update (1.11.0) roundup- New events, items, seasonal changes and more

Last night, Nintendo finally released their first substantial update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After upsetting many players with lackluster dialog and player card features, Nintendo announced in a tweet that they would be releasing an update and that future content was planned to hit the floors by the end of the year.

The update went live and brought with it a lot of new items and seasonal changes. Here's the complete roundup for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.11 update.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

1.11 update to Animal Crossing

The update arrived with a lot of new items, and will be bringing in more in the coming days, according to dataminers. Nintendo has planned Halloween and other future events in the coming months. Rumors suggest that the company will release seasonal items for these events at the appropriate times.

Here are some of the items that are here or will be coming soon.

Eggplant cow (Obon Festival) 8/10-16

Cucumber horse (Obon Festival) 8/10-16

Dango (Moon viewing festival) 9/12-21

Moon cakes (Moon viewing festival) 9/12-21

Songpyeon (Chuseok) 9/12-21

Cucumber horse. Image via Hitech Glitz

Additionally, there will be Halloween themed items coming, as found by dataminers. This includes the Spooky Tree, Spooky Trick Lamp and Spooky Tree Basket. These are items that have been in the game before and will likely be returning around the holiday season. Other events and items were also leaked.

Obviously, these will be related to the upcoming events. Here are the ones scheduled for the next two months in Animal Crossing.

Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day: August 5th–14th (recurring event)

Bon Festival: August 10th–16th (new to 1.11)

Grape Harvest Festival: September 1st–30th (recurring event)

Moon Viewing Day: September 12th–21st (new to 1.11)

Chuseok: September 12th–21st (new to 1.11)

Animal Crossing. Image via App Trigger

The Fireworks event will also be returning throughout the month of August alongside some new items. Popsicles in varying flavors, new fruit teas and cotton candy will all be added as a way to enjoy the fireworks show.

It's true that this isn't the massive update fans were wanting. Unfortunately, there's no new furniture like Gyroids, and Brewster didn't make his triumphant return to Animal Crossing with the Roost.

It's really sad you get replies here that don't appreciate what we have: the best Animal Crossing game in the series. Any update is amazing, and in this one we're getting food items that we can HOLD!? This is fantastic, and I'm psyched for it! Keep up the great work 💜 — katherine 💜 (@nerdtasticmania) July 27, 2021

Still, it's the best the community has seen in quite some time, and there are plenty of items and things to get excited about. It's small and mostly seasonal, but there's a lot to look forward to for Animal Crossing.

