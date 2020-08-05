Ankush Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

The unprecedented growth of Free Fire, combined with a massive viewership of the game on YouTube and several other platforms, has paved the way for the rise of content creation relating to the game.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE is one of the most popular content creators in India. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats and more.

Ankush Free Fire ID

Ankush's Free Fire ID is 241375963, and his in-game name is Ꭺɴᴋᴜsʜ‖ ꜰꜰ ‖. He is the leader of the AFF Army.

He also uses a second ID – 273357142, and its IGN is the same.

Ankush's Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

His lifetime stats

Ankush has played over 18502 matches in squads and managed to win 7501 with over 64000 kills. He has a staggering win rate of 40.5% and has an impressive K/D of 5.84.

When it comes to duo, he has played 2593 matches and has managed to win 39.6% of the games. Even in duo, he has a K/D of 5.67.

Ankush has played relatively fewer games in solo. He has played 730 and won 97 games with over 2000 kills.

His YouTube Channel

Ankush started his YouTube channel in September 2019 and quickly rose to prominence. He currently has over 971,000 subscribers and over 71 million views combined. He has over 170 videos on his channel.

Ankush's setup

Ankush uses both mobile and PC to play Free Fire. Here are his PC specifications:

Software - Bluestacks (Sensitivity - 0.3)

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate