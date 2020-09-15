Ankush Free Fire's ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and setup

For a long time, gaming in India was restricted to casual gaming with a dash of competitive esports for good measure. However, with the massive popularity of mobile games such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, streaming has also become a legitimate career option for many Indian gaming enthusiasts.

Free Fire is one of the most popular games in the mobile gaming market and has given rise to many popular streamers. Free Fire has been able to grow in a market that was previously dominated by games like PUBG Mobile.

However, given the game's quality and in-depth combat mechanics, Free Fire has risen to the very top of gaming charts in India. One of the most popular Free Fire steamers in India is content creator Ankush Tripathi, better known to his audience as ANKUSH FREE FIRE.

He regularly streams Free Fire on his YouTube channel and has a massive following of 1.87 million subscribers.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE's ID number and IGN in Free Fire

Ankush's Free Fire ID is 241375963, and his in-game name is Ꭺɴᴋᴜsʜ‖ ꜰꜰ ‖. He is also the leader of the AFF Army.

Alternatively, he also occasionally uses a second ID- 273357142, under the same IGN, i.e., Ꭺɴᴋᴜsʜ‖ ꜰꜰ ‖.

Ankush's Lifetime Stats

ANKUSH FREEFIRE's lifetime stats in Free Fire

As of August 2020, Ankush has played over 18502 matches in squads and managed to win 7501 with over 64000 kills. He has a dominant win rate of 40.5% and has racked up an impressive K/D ratio of 5.84.

Ankush's Setup

Ankush uses both mobile and PC to play Free Fire. Here are the specs for the PC that he uses to stream:

Software - Bluestacks (Sensitivity - 0.3)

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate