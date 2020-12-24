Ankush FREEFIRE vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed massive growth and established itself as one of the topmost titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

The game's enormous audience has also opened various avenues in the form of esports, streaming, and content creation.

Ankush FREEFIRE and Vincenzo are among some of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. They have amassed a considerable huge fan following and have 3.58 million and 4.88 million subscriber counts, respectively.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has competed in a total of 20962 squad games and has triumphed in 8587 of them, translating to a win percentage of 40.96%. With 76006 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.14.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 3055 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 1218 of them, having a win ratio of 39.86%. He has secured 11397 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Lastly, Ankush FREEFIRE has played 914 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 122 of them, making his win rate 13.34%. He has bagged 2547 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has been featured in 59 squad matches in the current ranked season and has outdone his opponents in 33 of them, equating to a win ratio of 55.93%. In the process, he has registered 308 kills with a K/D ratio of 11.85.

The content creator has also played 17 duo matches and has won six of them for a win percentage of 35.29%. With a K/D ratio of 7.82, he has accumulated 86 frags.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has engaged in 19353 squad matches and has emerged on top in 3397 of them, retaining a win rate of 17.55%. He has notched 69682 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.37.

The player has also been featured in 1706 duo games to date and has a win tally of 298 matches, which equates to a win percentage of 17.46. He is just a few frags short of the 5000 kill mark and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo also has 100 Booyahs in 1129 solo matches, which converts to a win rate of 8.85%. He has racked up 2814 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

As the ranked season had just begun yesterday, OP Vincenzo hasn’t played a lot of matches yet. The player has two squad matches to his name, in which he has bagged four kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Ankush FREEFIRE is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all three – solo, duo, and squad matches.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats as OP Vincenzo has appeared only in two squad matches as of now.

