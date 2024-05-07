Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list, explained

With the help of an Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list, players can have a clear idea of how to advance. These fights are an important aspect of any souls-like game, and Aggro Crab manages to knock it out of the park with their vibrant and comical take on this tense genre. Like other games from the category, this one has several bosses to challenge your skills and mettle differently for every fight.

This Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list contains all 19 bosses from the game, classified based on factors like difficulty, design, and overall memorability.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list

All 19 bosses in this Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list have been categorized using the standard notations S, A, B, C, and D.

S tier

Firth is the strongest boss and ranks in S-tier in this Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list (Image via Aggro Crab || Sunburned Albino on YouTube)

The S-tier entries in our Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list are,

Grovekeeper Topoda

Petroch, the False Moon

Heikea, Intimidation Crab

Firth, the Crab who stole the Whorl

These bosses are among the most exceptional in Another Crab's Treasure. They offer the ideal souls-like experience, with a diverse array of attacks and stunning visuals. Each boss has a unique fighting style that requires you to meticulously follow strategies to win.

These bosses also offer a different pace, with Grovekeeper Topoda's fight teaching you the parry mechanic, a useful combat tip, while the fight against Heikea needs an aggressive playstyle to succeed. The game's final boss, Firth, requires you to use everything you have learned throughout your journey, posing as the game's ultimate challenge.

A tier

Inkerton in Another Crab's Treasure (Image via Aggro Crab || Sunburned Albino on YouTube)

A-tier entries in our Another Crab's Treasure tier list are,

Inkerton, Crab Hunter

Pagurus, The Ravenous

Camtscha, The Bleached King

These three boss fights have minor shortcomings that prevent them from being in the top echelon. Inkerton is visually stunning, but his attacks feel repetitive and boring after a while. Pargurus pulls off an amazing anticipation, but the fight is based almost entirely on dodges and counters. Camtscha, a colossal real-life inspired crab pummels players with devastating attacks, but it chooses to be stationary for a good while.

B tier

Diseased Lichenthrope in Another Crab's Treasure (Image via Aggro Crab || Sunburned Albino on YouTube)

For the B tier, the following appear in our Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list:

The Consortium

Royal Shellsplitter

Diseased Lichenthrope

This tier houses several bosses with impressive visuals and unique abilities, but they fall short of the awe-inspiring encounters listed above. Although these fights can be enjoyable, they lack the memorability factor. For example, the Consortium offers amazing visuals, but the fight is lackluster, where you will spam attacks at weak points and dodge attacks.

Also read: How to reach Moon Caves in Another Crab's Treasure

C tier

Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide in Another Crab's Treasure (Image via Aggro Crab || Sunburned Albino on YouTube)

Bosses in the C tier are,

Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide

Praya Dubia, The Ocean's Agony

Roland, Venture Crabitalist

Scuttling Sludge Steamroller

Polluted Platoon Pathfinder

Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur

Voltai, The Accumulator

The C tier is quite populated and includes bosses who aren't bad by any metrics but fall off when compared to the entries in the tiers above. Praya Dubia, for example, despite having a stunning design and arena, the fight is dull. With low health and a final phase mainly comprising dodging around, it can feel disappointing for souls-like enjoyers.

Read more: Best skills to unlock in Another Crab's Treasure

D tier

Ceviche Sisters rank in the D tier in our Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list (Image via Aggro Crab || Sunburned Albino on YouTube)

In the final category, here are the D-tier entries to our Another Crab's Treasure boss tier list:

The Ceviche Sisters

Nephro, Captain of the Guard

These unfortunate entries in this list offer the most uninteresting boss fights in Another Crab's Treasure. The Ceviche Sisters are undoubtedly the weakest boss in the game, featuring two gun-wielding prawn enemies that don't add any real pressure or a sense of excitement to the fight. They don't attack in a coordinated pattern, and you can use the parry skill to send their bullets right back at them until they succumb to their own wounds.

Nephro is a different case, primarily because you won't have learned parry at this stage. The fight essentially revolves around dodging and chasing the knight-ish shrimp to attack till it collapses.