Anthem News: Dev apologizes for "terrible player experience"

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 30 Mar 2019, 19:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthem's Lead Producer takes responsibility for Stronghold issues

At this point, it's not going to shock anyone to say that Anthem has been a lackluster experience for players. Anyone in the community can explain the several issues they have with the third-person looter shooter. From the boring combat loaded with repetitive enemies to generic quests down to the loot itself, Anthem players are simply frustrated.

One specific issue that players have had with the title involves the Strongholds, essentially raids at the end of the game. Many who have made it to the end game content have vented frustration on platforms like Reddit, specifically that legendary loot, which some feel is harder to come by than it should be, often ends up locked behind some sort of force field, teasing players of what could be theirs.

Lead Producer Ben Irving decided to address this situation himself, taking full blame and responsibility for what he describes as "a terrible player experience."

As the Stronghold lead, the buck stops with me. I can offer explanations but at the end of the day, that doesn't change the experience. What I want to do is come in here and explain what we are doing about this.

The fix, essentially, is to respawn on the correct side of the barrier. Irving admitted that he's not making any excuses and knows this isn't the kind of response fans were hoping for, but promises that these problems won't plague fans in the future.

Going forward we won't be using these types of setups unless they're critical to the mission. My expectation is that you'll almost never run into this again, and if you do it's likely a bug.

Irving finished up by saying that the Anthem team will continue to strip out these fog walls and other issues that could be hindering the player experience. While there's no specific timetable for these quality-of-life improvements, we can expect to see them relatively soon.

For more news on Anthem, other popular titles and gaming news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda!

Advertisement