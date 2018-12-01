Anthem News: What we know so far

Anthem is being developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts

Anthem is an upcoming online multiplayer action role-playing video game. It is being developed by BioWare and published by Electronic Arts.

The game so far has attracted worldwide attention with many seeking the game to vindicate EA. With the release date fast approaching, which is on February 22, 2019, gamers are surprised as to how less has been disclosed about the game. Not anymore.

We now know that there is a closed alpha that will take place on December 8-9. Signups for it has already begun. The alpha will also be on all three platforms, PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

Explaining the purpose of the alpha, EA has this to say:

"It's an opportunity for you to check out Anthem but we'll also be adjusting things like matchmaking and server load on the fly. These Community Playtests are more limited than what we want to share in the pre-launch demos. All of these factors combined mean that we're making access to our Playtests limited, which is where the 'closed' part of the name comes from."

Keep in mind that you will need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to take part. Also, the participants will be bound by a non-disclosure agreement that means there will be no screenshots or videos of the same.

In other news, BioWare took the opportunity to share a rather large showcase of Anthem gameplay that served as a basic walkthrough of the game. You can check it out here:

Finally, I'd like to share some anecdotes BioWare's Casey Hudson talked about with regards to the game.

"It’s a tradition at BioWare. Late in a project, when the game is good enough and finished enough to really enjoy it as a complete experience, we enable it to be played at home by our developers. It’s an incredibly important step, because it allows us to get out of the mindset of being at the office, and just be at home experiencing the game like a player instead of a developer."