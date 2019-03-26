Apple announces exciting new game subscription service

Apple has announced a game subscription service known as Apple Arcade in a recent conference. Apple, along with Google wants a piece of the gaming market which is booming and growing faster than ever. Apple Arcade is not a streaming service like Stadia or Microsoft's Project xCloud. It is similar to PlayStation's PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold.

There hasn't been any announcement date for when the service will release nor a price. We know that it will be a monthly subscription service and the current supported devices will be iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), MacOS and Apple TV. Progress and games can be shared between these accounts provided you are using the same account.

Apple will also provide unlimited access to a specially curated set of paid games on the App Store, much like the PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold. The service will be available across 150 countries, with possible plans of expansion as it releases. It is not a streaming service, so games will be available for offline download and play.

Apple is working with large studios and partners to ensure a quality gaming experience. These studios include Cartoon Network, Disney, Konami, Sega, Sumo Digital and a few others. Apple is investing in these studios to deliver the quality games needed for the service. There will be about 100 games available at launch, with more to come. Here are the ones that are confirmed so far:

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree

Beyond a Steel Sky

Doomsday Vault

Down in Bermuda

Enter The Construct

Frogger in Toy Town

HitchHiker

Hot Lava

Kings of the Castle

LEGO Brawls

Lega Arthouse, Cardpocalypse

Lifelike

Monomals

Mr. Turtle

No Way Home

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Overland

Projection: First Light

Repair

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sonic Racing

Spidersaurs

The Bradwell Conspiracy

The Pathless

UFA on Tape: First Contact

Where Cards Fall

Winding Worlds

Yaga

