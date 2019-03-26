Apple announces exciting new game subscription service
Apple has announced a game subscription service known as Apple Arcade in a recent conference. Apple, along with Google wants a piece of the gaming market which is booming and growing faster than ever. Apple Arcade is not a streaming service like Stadia or Microsoft's Project xCloud. It is similar to PlayStation's PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold.
There hasn't been any announcement date for when the service will release nor a price. We know that it will be a monthly subscription service and the current supported devices will be iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), MacOS and Apple TV. Progress and games can be shared between these accounts provided you are using the same account.
Apple will also provide unlimited access to a specially curated set of paid games on the App Store, much like the PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold. The service will be available across 150 countries, with possible plans of expansion as it releases. It is not a streaming service, so games will be available for offline download and play.
Apple is working with large studios and partners to ensure a quality gaming experience. These studios include Cartoon Network, Disney, Konami, Sega, Sumo Digital and a few others. Apple is investing in these studios to deliver the quality games needed for the service. There will be about 100 games available at launch, with more to come. Here are the ones that are confirmed so far:
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Doomsday Vault
- Down in Bermuda
- Enter The Construct
- Frogger in Toy Town
- HitchHiker
- Hot Lava
- Kings of the Castle
- LEGO Brawls
- Lega Arthouse, Cardpocalypse
- Lifelike
- Monomals
- Mr. Turtle
- No Way Home
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Overland
- Projection: First Light
- Repair
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sonic Racing
- Spidersaurs
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Pathless
- UFA on Tape: First Contact
- Where Cards Fall
- Winding Worlds
- Yaga
For all the latest Video Game News, visit Sportskeeda