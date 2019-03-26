×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Apple announces exciting new game subscription service

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
15   //    26 Mar 2019, 19:15 IST

Image result for apple arcade

Apple has announced a game subscription service known as Apple Arcade in a recent conference. Apple, along with Google wants a piece of the gaming market which is booming and growing faster than ever. Apple Arcade is not a streaming service like Stadia or Microsoft's Project xCloud. It is similar to PlayStation's PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold.

There hasn't been any announcement date for when the service will release nor a price. We know that it will be a monthly subscription service and the current supported devices will be iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), MacOS and Apple TV. Progress and games can be shared between these accounts provided you are using the same account.


Apple will also provide unlimited access to a specially curated set of paid games on the App Store, much like the PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold. The service will be available across 150 countries, with possible plans of expansion as it releases. It is not a streaming service, so games will be available for offline download and play.

Apple is working with large studios and partners to ensure a quality gaming experience. These studios include Cartoon Network, Disney, Konami, Sega, Sumo Digital and a few others. Apple is investing in these studios to deliver the quality games needed for the service. There will be about 100 games available at launch, with more to come. Here are the ones that are confirmed so far:

  • ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Doomsday Vault
  • Down in Bermuda
  • Enter The Construct
  • Frogger in Toy Town
  • HitchHiker
  • Hot Lava
  • Kings of the Castle
  • LEGO Brawls
  • Lega Arthouse, Cardpocalypse
  • Lifelike
  • Monomals
  • Mr. Turtle
  • No Way Home
  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
  • Overland
  • Projection: First Light
  • Repair
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sneaky Sasquatch
  • Sonic Racing
  • Spidersaurs
  • The Bradwell Conspiracy
  • The Pathless
  • UFA on Tape: First Contact
  • Where Cards Fall
  • Winding Worlds
  • Yaga

For all the latest Video Game News, visit Sportskeeda

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation Xbox
Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Video Game News: Apple to launch gaming subscription service
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Apple to launch own video game streaming service "Apple Arcade"
RELATED STORY
Is Xbox Live Games with Gold worth it?
RELATED STORY
What is PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus? Subscription Models Explained 
RELATED STORY
Xbox Game Pass: Some games will be leaving the service this February
RELATED STORY
Xbox Game Pass February line up of games gets two additions
RELATED STORY
GDC 2019: Google reveals Stadia- A New Gaming Service
RELATED STORY
5 Exclusives You Need To Try On Xbox Game Pass
RELATED STORY
Major announcement of new platform for No Man's Sky
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: PS Now expands its library with 50 new titles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us