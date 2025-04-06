Are basements available in Inzoi early access?

Inzoi has finally been released in early access, allowing gamers to play it and try its various mechanics. In this life simulator, players enter a virtual world that they can explore while interacting with other NPCs to form friendships and relationships. However, one of the most interesting mechanics in Inzoi is building, which lets one create different types of apartments, furniture, and rooms from scratch.

Ad

Basements also exist in the game, but unfortunately, they aren't accessible in the early access version of the title.

Basements are unavailable in the early access version of Inzoi

The basement layout in the game (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Currently, the early access version of Inzoi does not offer players the ability to build basements. However, the Build Mode provides the option to create one, confirming that it is a part of the game but unavailable to use as of now. Gamers will have to wait for a future update that enables the use of the basement, although there is no news of when it will be added.

Ad

Trending

There is also a possibility that basements will skip the early access and be launched as a feature in the full version of the game. The title offers extensive customization of its assets, which suggests that when the basement is added in an update, it might also allow players to personalize it to some degree.

When will the full version of the game come out?

There is no release date yet (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Since many features are missing or are locked out in the early access version of Inzoi, gamers are wondering when they will see the full release of the title. Unfortunately, the developers have not yet confirmed a release date. However, according to information provided on the game's Steam page, they are planning to keep the title in early access for approximately a year.

Ad

The developers also mentioned that the early access version allows them to collect valuable feedback from its player base. Since this is their first life simulator, they want to improve the full version behind the scenes by understanding what gamers want.

With features like building a basement still missing, it is possible that the full version of Inzoi will see this feature being activated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Wadhwan A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.