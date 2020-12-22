"Are you black?" - Twitch streamer gets asked about his race, and his comeback is breaking the Internet

In this article, we look at a black Twitch streamer’s reaction when he was asked about his race by one of his outspoken and poor-sighted viewers.

Twitch streamer AbdouTooBeasty was engaging with his viewers when one of them asked him whether he is “black.” Obviously annoyed by a rather pointless question about the color of his skin, the Twitch streamer decided to speak take some action instead of wasting words.

He decided to switch off the lights, dimmed the brightness of his stream and stood in the dark, silently. The Twitch streamer was clearly annoyed with the question and wanted his viewers to not ask him something that is so blatantly obvious.

Black Twitch streamer gives a calculated response to a viewer who asked him about his race

AbdouTooBeasty is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber, who plays a variety of games; such as the World of Warcraft, Fortnite, CS:GO, Valorant, League of Legends, and Overwatch. In addition to the above, quite a few of his streams are of the “IRL” genre, where he basically engages with his viewers for hours.

Currently, AbdouTooBeasty has around 75.4 k followers on Twitch, in addition to around 3.36k subscribers on YouTube. In a recent IRL stream, the Twitch streamer was talking to his viewers when one of them ended up asking a pretty pointless question.

“Are you black?”

Considering the answer was literally visible to the viewers, the Twitch streamer responded with a silent gesture. He switched off the lights and followed that by dimming the brightness of his stream.

Image via AbdouTooBeasty, YouTube

Following this, the Twitch streamer stayed silent in response. Needless to say, the message was pretty clear.

Image via Ghrey, YouTube

It is his gaming acumen and personality that has resulted in a bludgeoning community, and questions about the color of his skin have no bearing on anything.

Image via Ghrey, YouTube

Most users saw the funny side of the whole situation but people were mostly impressed with the Twitch streamer’s reaction. Finding the humour in an awkward situation isn't easy and AbdouTooBeasty will have even more admirers after this incident.