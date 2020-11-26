Are blank names still possible in Among Us?

As per the rules of Among Us, players are required to set their names when they first play the game.

No matter how good players are when it comes to hiding or using the vents, a unique in-game name can give them away. Even though players on PC cannot use the old blank name trick while playing online, players on mobile can still have either a blank name or a dot as their name.

This alternative is almost as effective as having an invisible name is Among Us.

Among Us: How to have no name in the game

Image via InnerSloth Studios

Players can follow these simple steps to have no name or an “invisible name” in Among Us. It is important to note that this trick is only possible in the mobile version of the game. It's been patched out for the PC version of the game.

Firstly, players would need to search for the special Unicode character “U+3164," which is called "Hangul Filler." The code can be found here.

Players have to copy the blank text present between the quotation marks provided right next to "Unicode." They can also copy the blank space between the quotation marks here: “ㅤ”

Once the character has been copied, players can head back to the game and paste it in the name field in both Local or Online modes without the quotation marks.

After pasting the blank space, the cursor should move slightly, indicating that there has been a character input in the provided field. Now the player can tap “Done” and launch the game as a little spaceman without any name.

Even though having no name in Among Us is a sneaky bit of trickery, other than having a significant advantage to be able to hide in tight spaces or a slight difficulty in identification, there’s not much point in having a blank name.

Other players in the lobby can still recognize the player by the character’s color.

However, this glitch will probably be patched out of the mobile version much like it was removed from the PC version. So, players looking to be sneaky should use it while it’s available.