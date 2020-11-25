Are Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact related? 

Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact are two games from the same developer. However, these two games aren't that similar.

Honkai Impact 3rd has been around for almost a year now, whereas Genshin Impact is fairly new. But, both these games have quite a large fan base. The basic difference between the two games is that Genshin Impact is entirely open world, while Honkai Impact is a traditional gacha game.

Genshin Impact vs Honkai Impact 3rd

Image Credits: miHoYo

#1 World and Graphics

To begin with, Genshin Impact is brilliant when it comes to the visuals. Honkai Impact is great too, but it certainly cannot match up against the brilliance of the former.

When it comes to the world itself, Genshin impresses players with it's open world brilliance, while Honkai doesn't do much with respect to that aspect. The latter feels very restricted.

Probably the only downside that Genshin has, is the fact that the world looks relatively empty.

#2 Battle System

The battle system for Genshin Impact feels very cluttered and slow compared to Honkai Impact. The latter has an elaborate PvP system, which may be implemented in Genshin Impact sometime in the near future.

However, the PvE scenario that Genshin offers tends to get dull and boring after a while, due to the excessive grind for better gear and characters.

#3 Story

The storyline that Genshin Impact follows is not that great when compared to Honkai Impact. But then again, even Honkai picked up after a few chapters, so it's somewhat okay to give miHoYo the benefit of doubt in this regard.

It's too early to tell how the story is going to evolve.

#4 Gacha Rates

Both these games have a very similar drop rate. However, players who can manage resources well in this game can easily get all the characters in the free-to-play scenario.

They may not be able to max the characters out, but then again, it's still better than not getting the full list of characters right?

Having looked at the above pointers, it's easy to understand that both the games have their own set of faults and bonuses over each other, despite being from the same developer.

At this point of time, Genshin Impact looks like it's sacrificed a lot of elements to ensure it looks pretty. However, there's a high chance that the game might evolve with time, just like Honkai Impact did.