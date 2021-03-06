Genshin Impact offers an interesting backstory for each character that reflects their personalities. Kaeya and Diluc, being some of the most iconic people of Mondstadt, always share a bitter chemistry that makes players wonder if they're brothers by chance.

Are Kaeya and Diluc brothers in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Kaeya and Diluc are actually brothers in Genshin Impact, but not blood-related. According to the lore, Kaeya was adopted by Diluc Ragnvindr's father, Crepus Ragnvindr. The Ragnvindr are known for their wealth and as the well-known owners of Mondstadt's Dawn Winery business.

Kaeya does not like to discuss his past with anyone, not even the acting Grandmaster Jean. He belongs to the region of Khaenri'ah but ended up at Mondstadt as his biological father decided to abandon him near Dawn winery with a look of desperation and hatred. He seems grateful to Master Crepus for his act of kindness and decision to adopt him. After the death of his adoptive father and the Ragnvinder family's former head, Crepus Ragnvindr, relations between Diluc and Kaeya seem to have worsened.

( Image via Genshin Impact Manga )

Due to unclear reasons, Kaeya has not called Diluc "Brother" for a long time, according to Genshin Impact's lore. One of the reasons might be the different philosophies they both believe in. While Kaeya prefers to stay loyal to the Knights of Favonius and handle matters in a formal way, Diluc prefers to fight threats on his own without following any rules and orders. Being the Ragnvindr family's current head, Diluc runs the Winery business and prefers to operate for Mondstadt's good from the Tavern.

(Image via Genshin Impact Manga)

The above description concludes that even if their paths differ, Kaeya and Diluc will remain brothers. As long as both share the same goal, to protect Mondstadt and its people, the Ragnvindr brothers will continue to serve their land and maintain the legacy of their late father, Master Crepus. If players are interested in more character backstories, it's recommended to read the Genshin Impact Manga online.

