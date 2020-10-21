Are Zombie Husks returning in Fortnitemares 2020?

Every year, around Halloween, Fortnite players get a chance to win extra rewards and XP by taking part in the Fortnitemares event. Last year’s event had started on 29th October, and this time, this event will go on from 21st October to 3rd November with a rather exciting theme.

The Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge, as the name suggests, will see the return of Shadow Midas, who, along with his reawakened henchmen, have taken control of what was once the Agency.

During the event, when players get eliminated from Solo, Duos, or Squads, they will return as a shadow and get a shot at the ‘Nitemare Royale’. Fortnite players also have various rewards and other features to look forward to.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite: Can Zombie Husks return in Fortnitemares 2020?

During Forntitemares 2020, players will be able to use otherworldly abilities and possess the body of vehicles to defeat survivors. Furthermore, this event will include various new challenges with special rewards, a J Balvin Afterlife party, and various new outfits and cosmetics.

Of late, Fortnite players have also wondered whether ‘Zombie Husks’ will be returning this year for Fortnitemares 2020. While the official announcement by Epic Games has not mentioned this, certain leaks had suggested that they might just be back. And it has all turned out to be much ado over nothing.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Last season, Epic had scrapped the Zombie Husks in favor of the ‘jump-scare’ zombies who would hide inside barrels and cars. While the latter is no doubt scary and can make players ‘jump’, Zombie Husks were overbearing and would often cause players to lose games.

This Fortnitemare season, would you rather: — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 1, 2020

Advertisement

Fortnite Insider had even hosted a poll, where around 70% Fortnite players out of almost 2000 said that they prefer the new ‘jump-scare’ zombies.

When Fortnite leakers and data miners observed a change in the audio file for the ‘husk spawners’, people thought that it meant ‘Zombie Husks’ would be making a return this year.

A sound for the zombies cube spawners was changed/updated in 14.30. pic.twitter.com/rVm5uPRoEv — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 14, 2020

With the update now released, Zombie Husks have not been added to the game! Instead, as already mentioned, players will be able to join a ‘Nitemare Royale’, returning to the battle to defeat survivors by using various otherworldly abilities.