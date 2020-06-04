ARK Survival Evolved on Epic Games store: How to download

Laying out the steps to grab a potential free copy of ARK Survival Evolved from Epic Games store

The game will be available to download from 4 June; 5:30 GMT.

ARK Survival Evolved

The surprises keep on coming from the Epic Games store and the ARK Survival Evolved might be the next free game of the Mystery week.

Last week, a sudden leak suggested the list of upcoming free games on the store, the leak has got it right so far. Thus, there are high chances that Ark Survival Evolved could be the next mystery game from the store.

The action-adventure survival video game developed by Studio Wildcard can be claimed for free on June 4. Only a few hours are left to grab a free copy of Borderlands Handsome collection and the spot will be soon replaced by Ark: Survival Evolved. We have prepared a guide that you can follow to get your copy of ARK Survival easily for free.

FYI: There is no confirmation whether it will be free this week, but if it is, you can download it like this.

How to download ARK Survival Evolved for free from the Epic Games store?

This article will guide players through a step-by-step process to a swift and smooth download of the game once it goes live in the Epic Games Store today.

#1. Register an Epic Games account

Epic Games registration screen

The first step towards downloading the game from the store is to create an Epic Games account. You can sign up for one here.

Fill in the details as requested and ensure to check on the "I have read and agree to Terms and service" box at the bottom of the page.

#2. Download the Epic Games launcher

ARK Survival Evolved will be available on the Epic Games store. To download the game, you will have to be download the Epic Games launcher and be logged into it. You can download the launcher here.

Alternatively, you can also click on a small 'Get Epic Games' icon on the upper right corner of the screen on the Epic Games website.

The 'Get Epic Games' icon is available on the upper right corner, as highlighted in the image.

#3. Search for ARK Survival Evolved on the Epic Games Store

Once you have logged into the Epic Games launcher, scroll to the search bar that appears on the right hand corner of the launcher screen.

Search for 'ARK Survival Evolved'

You can track the download and installation by clicking on the 'Library' option in the Epic Games launcher.

The 'Library' option allows you to track your download and installation.

Now you are all set to wander the jungles of the game and set up your empire. However, before you jump in, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements to run the game.