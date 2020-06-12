Ark Survival Evolved free on Epic Games Store: How to download

Step by step guide to download Ark Survival Evolved for free on PC.

Epic Games Store's line up includes games like Ark Survival Evolved and Samurai Showdown.

Ark Survival Evolved

Studio Wildcard's action-adventure survival game Ark Survival Evolved is available to download from Epic Games Store for free. Players can download the game for free starting now. Ark Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown Negeo Collection are the two free games lined up for this week. The last date to download the game is June 18, 2020.

Ark Survival Evolved takes players to a stranded island filled with dinosaurs and many different varieties of flora and fauna. In Ark Survival Evolved, players have to survive the full ordeal with improvised weapons and arsenal. The mounts system is also available in the game which makes it more fun to play.

Players can play this game in both first-person and third-person perspective. The building, crafting, hunting and much similar survival aspects can be seen in Ark Survival Evolved. If you enjoy playing survival games then this one is for you. Let's take a look at the steps you need to follow to download Ark Survival Evolved.

How to download Ark Survival Evolved for free on Epic Games Store

Download Epic Games

Download and install the Epic Games Launcher.

Log in to your Epic Games account or create a new one.

On the left corner on the main launcher page click on the Epic Games store tab.

Epic Games Store main page

On the Epic Games store page, you can find the free game.

Click on the game name and you will be prompted to the game page.

On the game page, click on view offer.

Ark Survival Evolved Game Page

Complete the free transaction.

The game will be added to your libraries which can be accessed right below from the store tab.

Epic Games Store Library

Click on the game image to start your download.

Allocate the disk space where you want to download the game.

You are all done. You can monitor your Epic Games download from the bottom left corner (download tab).