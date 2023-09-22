Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 official notes: Multiplayer quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more

Armored Core 6 servers are now live with patch 1.03, and FromSoftware has introduced a fair bit of quality-of-life changes to the multiplayer mode along with bug fixes and performance improvements. The patch is a rather small one and will not contain any balance updates for the game. The focus will solely be on improving performance on all the platforms.
Armored Core 6 fans looking for a detailed description of patch 1.03 can look up FromSoftware’s official notes. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 official notes
1) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Additions
- When spectating an online match, the “QUIT SPECTATE” option has been added to the menu, allowing spectators to return to the multiplayer room.
- Added “Chg. Ammo Consumption” parameter to the “IB-C03W3: NGI 006” coral missile part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.
- Added “Scan Standby Time” parameter to head part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.
2) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies or enemy actions to get stuck on terrain during the mission “Intercept the Redguns”.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop appearing when the player stands in a certain spot during the mission “Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship”.
- Fixed a bug that caused defeated enemies to remain visible on radar during the mission “Breach the Karman Line”.
- Fixed a bug that caused the second shot of certain burst fire weapons to veer heavily off-target when fired while performing a drift turn on Tank legs.
- Fixed a bug that caused boost to disable under certain conditions with Tetrapod legs equipped.
- Fixed a bug that occurred with the “VP-66LS” laser shotgun equipped to the left hand, which caused a longer delay than intended between firing a charge shot and being able to fire a normal shot again.
- Fixed a bug with the “VP-60LT” laser turret, where it would not respond to the sub-generators during the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.
- Fixed a bug that occurred while reloading the “Vvc-700LD” laser drone, which caused player AC orientation to lock to a target, even with Target Assist disabled.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect icons to be displayed for intended damage type or reload type in the part specs for certain weapon parts.
- Adjusted the timing window of being able to use repair kits while firing certain weapons.
- Fixed a bug with certain melee weapons that caused the “Chg. Attack Power” parameter to display an unintended value in the part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.
- Fixed a bug that occurred after firing a charge shot during assault boost, which caused a consecutive normal shot to fire unintentionally.
- Fixed a bug that prevented damage caused by status effects from being displayed on the HUD.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash from the “AC Data” menu in certain situations.
- Due to behavioral issues in photo mode, removed the “Motion Blur” option and added the “Camera Blur” option.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Trophies/Achievements from unlocking under certain circumstances if unlock requirements involved acquiring parts.
If any of the following Trophies/Achievements fails to unlock, go to the Shop menu and sell any part from the relevant category. Buying the part back again will trigger the unlock.
- “Weapon Collector”
- “External Parts Collector”
- “Internal Parts Collector”
3) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Multiplayer fixes
- Changed behavior in online match rooms so that players are informed when the match is starting even while they have another menu open (e.g., Assembly).
- Fixed a bug that caused screen transitions to behave incorrectly when launching the game by accepting an online match invite.
- Other performance improvements and minor bug fixes.
4) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Steam fixes
- Fixed a bug that occurred when changing screen mode, which caused the HUD to render incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when changing graphics settings from the System menu while in a multiplayer room.
- Share IDs are now recognized when entered in either upper or lower case.
5) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Other changes
- Updated “Data Usage Agreement” text for the Japanese version.