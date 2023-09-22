Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 official notes: Multiplayer quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more

Armored Core 6 servers are now live with patch 1.03, and FromSoftware has introduced a fair bit of quality-of-life changes to the multiplayer mode along with bug fixes and performance improvements. The patch is a rather small one and will not contain any balance updates for the game. The focus will solely be on improving performance on all the platforms.

Armored Core 6 fans looking for a detailed description of patch 1.03 can look up FromSoftware’s official notes. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 official notes

1) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Additions

When spectating an online match, the “QUIT SPECTATE” option has been added to the menu, allowing spectators to return to the multiplayer room.

Added “Chg. Ammo Consumption” parameter to the “IB-C03W3: NGI 006” coral missile part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.

Added “Scan Standby Time” parameter to head part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.

2) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies or enemy actions to get stuck on terrain during the mission “Intercept the Redguns”.

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop appearing when the player stands in a certain spot during the mission “Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused defeated enemies to remain visible on radar during the mission “Breach the Karman Line”.

Fixed a bug that caused the second shot of certain burst fire weapons to veer heavily off-target when fired while performing a drift turn on Tank legs.

Fixed a bug that caused boost to disable under certain conditions with Tetrapod legs equipped.

Fixed a bug that occurred with the “VP-66LS” laser shotgun equipped to the left hand, which caused a longer delay than intended between firing a charge shot and being able to fire a normal shot again.

Fixed a bug with the “VP-60LT” laser turret, where it would not respond to the sub-generators during the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that occurred while reloading the “Vvc-700LD” laser drone, which caused player AC orientation to lock to a target, even with Target Assist disabled.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect icons to be displayed for intended damage type or reload type in the part specs for certain weapon parts.

Adjusted the timing window of being able to use repair kits while firing certain weapons.

Fixed a bug with certain melee weapons that caused the “Chg. Attack Power” parameter to display an unintended value in the part specs shown via “Toggle Display”.

Fixed a bug that occurred after firing a charge shot during assault boost, which caused a consecutive normal shot to fire unintentionally.

Fixed a bug that prevented damage caused by status effects from being displayed on the HUD.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash from the “AC Data” menu in certain situations.

Due to behavioral issues in photo mode, removed the “Motion Blur” option and added the “Camera Blur” option.

Fixed a bug that prevented Trophies/Achievements from unlocking under certain circumstances if unlock requirements involved acquiring parts.

If any of the following Trophies/Achievements fails to unlock, go to the Shop menu and sell any part from the relevant category. Buying the part back again will trigger the unlock.

“Weapon Collector”

“External Parts Collector”

“Internal Parts Collector”

3) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Multiplayer fixes

Changed behavior in online match rooms so that players are informed when the match is starting even while they have another menu open (e.g., Assembly).

Fixed a bug that caused screen transitions to behave incorrectly when launching the game by accepting an online match invite.

Other performance improvements and minor bug fixes.

4) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Steam fixes

Fixed a bug that occurred when changing screen mode, which caused the HUD to render incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when changing graphics settings from the System menu while in a multiplayer room.

Share IDs are now recognized when entered in either upper or lower case.

5) Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03 Other changes

Updated “Data Usage Agreement” text for the Japanese version.