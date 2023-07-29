Armored Core 6 pre-load date & time revealed

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, the upcoming highly anticipated mech-action title from the creators of Elden Ring - FromSoftware, is just a few weeks away from its official release. And with the game's looming release date, we finally have concrete info on when you can start pre-loading the game on your PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Alongside the game's pre-load, FromSoftware has also revealed the potential file size for their upcoming Armored Core title and the PC system requirements. Although the Japanese developer is best known for the challenging yet rewarding "Souls" games, the forthcoming Armored Core title will not be souls-like.

Instead, the game will be a mech-action title through and through, with challenging combat scenarios and a focus on in-depth mech customization, among other things. Here's everything you need to know about Armored Core 6 pre-load, its file size, and PC system requirements.

When can you pre-load Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

The pre-download information page on the PlayStation games library (Image via PlayStation/ FromSoftware)

According to Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's PlayStation game library, the pre-load for the game is scheduled to go live on August 23, 2023, roughly 48 hours before its official release. This aligns with the usual PlayStation first-party and third-party game pre-download period, allowing players to pre-load upcoming games about two days before the official release.

As for the Xbox and PC pre-loads, there has not been an official confirmation yet, but those, too, are expected to go live at the same time as the PlayStation version. Pre-loads usually begin at midnight local time on consoles, whereas, for PC (Steam), the pre-load times are varied depending on your region.

What are Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon PC system requirements?

Alongside the game's pre-load, FromSoftware has also revealed the PC system requirements for their upcoming title. According to the system requirements posted on Steam, the latest iteration of FromSoftware's mech-action series will require roughly 65 gigabytes of storage, which aligns with their previous title, Elden Ring.

ARMORED CORE @armoredcore



VI FIRES OF RUBICON engages the enemy on August 25, 2023. Pre-order now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: pic.twitter.com/c6x7pzToc5 "621…I’ll give you a reason to exist. Let’s get to work." #ARMOREDCORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON engages the enemy on August 25, 2023. Pre-order now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: armoredcore6.com

Given the upcoming mech-action title is built using the same engine as FromSoftware's previous titles, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls 3, and Elden Ring, the system requirements are quite low compared to most modern AAA releases. Here are the official system requirements for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon:

OS: Windows 10/ Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10/ Windows 11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Ryzen RX 480 (4 GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Ryzen RX 480 (4 GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 65 GB Available Space

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam).