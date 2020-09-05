Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

There has been a steady rise in the number of Free Fire content creators in the last few years, courtesy of the battle royale game's massive popularity.

Arrow Gaming is one of the most renowned Free Fire YouTube channels at the moment. Arrow IB and Arrow AK run the channel together. In this article, we will look at their Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Arrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Arrow IB’s Free Fire ID is 106810195, and Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID is 111049492. Arrow AK is also the leader of the guild, <TEAM ARROW>.

Arrow Gaming’s Stats

Arrow IB’s Lifetime Stats

Arrow IB's Lifetime Stats

Arrow IB has played 7729 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2604 of them, with a magnificent win rate of 33.69%. He has also notched 32068 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.26.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 570 Booyahs in 2381 games. He has 7919 kills to his name, with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.37.

He has also played 2189 solo games and has 543 wins. During these games, he has killed 7880 enemies and boasts a decent K/D ratio of 4.79.

Arrow IB is placed in the Heroic tier in the Ranked Season 17 and Clash Squad Ranked Season 3.

Arrow AK’s Lifetime Stats

Arrow AK's Lifetime Stats

Arrow AK has played 9539 squad games and has triumphed in 3277 games, which brings his win percentage to 34.35%. He has also registered 29169 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.66.

In the duo mode, Arrow AK has won 310 games out of the 1399 games he has played, killing 3636 enemies in the process. The YouTuber also has 192 Booyahs in the solo mode.

Arrow Gaming’s Device

Arrow IB uses iPhone 11 while Arrow AK uses Samsung Note 9+ to play Free Fire.

Arrow Gaming’s YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Arrow IB and Arrow AK together run one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels called Arrow Gaming. They started creating content on YouTube in October 2018. Since then, they have uploaded 230 videos on the channel. Currently, they have over 1.23 million subscribers and over 68 million views combined.

You can click here to visit the YouTube channel.

They also run a channel called ‘Arrow Family’, where they also post content related to Free Fire.

Arrow Gaming’s social media accounts

Both content creators are active on their respective Instagram accounts:

To visit Arrow IB's Instagram account, click here.

To visit Arrow AK Instagram account, click here.