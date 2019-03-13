Artifact: China has apparently moved on from the game

Artifact logo

This might be a very good time to be a Dota 2 Auto Chess fan but surely not a good time to play Artifact. All Chinese teams disbanded their Artifact roster and currently, no team is looking forward to a new roster. Does this mean the end of China Artifact scene? I am afraid the result will be worse. It might just end the whole Artifact scene and honestly, there's not much left in that game anymore.

The Chinese organizations were the first one to offer contracts to the players on a bigger scale. China started to develop the Artifact scene before any other region. Even back in the days of Dota 1, China was always ahead of any other region. It is very unlikely for Chinese teams to drop rosters just like that.

In December, China hosted the Varena Artifact League which was basically a pro Artifact player hunting ground for organizations. The best players from the tournament were supposed to be picked up by the Big Chinese teams like Ehome, Keen Gaming, LGD, Newbee, and Vici Gaming.

Most of these teams took Artifact seriously and made a strong roster. Some of the organizations took it even more seriously and fielded a few of the best teams in the region. Keen gaming was one of them, they probably had the strongest roster in China region.

There is not a single Chinese team at this moment with an Artifact roster and this includes even the most involved team - Keen Gaming.

At the same time, western teams like VP is decreasing their involvement in the game and in the scene. The Artifact professional scene is already lacking - the last big tournament was 2 months ago and nothing happened since then.

Artifact itself is going downwards as the lead Artifact developer - Richard Garfield - is no longer with Valve. The game is dying and so is the community. The last time the game had 1000 player peak was almost a month ago.

The game's official Twitter is dead for almost 3 months now. The promised $1 million Artifact tournament is nowhere to be found and probably cancelled already. However, Valve has not released any official statement about it.

