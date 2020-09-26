As Brie Larson's YouTube career begins to dwindle, news outlet accused of 'simping' to promote her

Brie Larson is one of the top Hollywood stars today and has gone on to become a household name post her appearance as Marvel superhero Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

The 30-year-old American actress has won an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and also featured in Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

She also made her directorial debut with the 2017 movie 'Unicorn Store,' which showcased her ability to dabble as a multifaceted performer. Having tasted success in various avenues and genres, Brie Larson recently decided to start her own YouTube channel.

This made her one of the most prominent high-profile Hollywood stars to start their own YouTube venture. Brie's channel includes a series of fun videos that feature her cooking, working out, and even showcasing her own Animal Crossing island!

Despite having around 424K subscribers, Brie Larson's YouTube channel hasn't precisely struck gold, as her views seem to be diminishing of late.

Keeping this in mind, Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering recently released a video where he addresses the Brie Larson YouTube phenomenon.

News outlets simping over Brie Larson?

After the initial hype died down, Brie Larson's YouTube channel failed to maintain its grip over viewers. According to Social Blade, her channel views and subscribers seem to be on the decline.

Check out her YouTube channel statistics for the past few months:

Image Credits: socialblade.com

Speaking about this decline, Jeremy Habley, who himself is a huge fan of Brie Larson, recently referred to a recent news article which seemed to promote her YouTube channel:

Apparently her Youtube is dwindling a little bit and so now the mainstream media is trying to revive it. You see this article on Polygon, what a bizarre time to write this Brie Larson article ...I wonder why, why is Polygon , another outlet simping for Brie Larson?

He then speaks about the decline in views:

Basically we went from 2 million, 700,000 to her most recent with only 73,000 views. Not very good. So this is Polygon's attempt to boost up her YouTube channel again...I wonder if Brie's PR team had anything to do with that. Idiots that write these type of articles, simping for Hollywood .

He sums up his video by taking one final shot at Polygon:

Stunning and brave! Worship Brie Larson, multi-millionaire , ultra-powerful Hollywood celebrity needs you to simp for her and advertise her YouTube channel. Brie Larson who doesn't care about you, this celebrity worship is hilarious and it comes at a time which is very curious when her channel growth has basically levelled off.

Check out some of the reactions online to Polygon's latest Brie Larson article:

really cool that greedy millionaire hollywood celebrities feel the need to take ad revenue from creators on youtube — Hyte Limit (@HyteLimit) September 24, 2020

Is this really what Polygon content is coming to? — rabidCRAB (@rabidCRABS) September 24, 2020

Ah yes, a spoiled actress making millions making a YT channel against "da trolls" is unparalleled levels of stunning and brave — Goes FSAT (@Crimson__Edge) September 25, 2020