As Everton draw with Liverpool, 'viral Batman troll' from previous night ends up being a fail

In a massive steal, Everton have managed to eke out a hard fought draw against Premier League champions Liverpool.

In a match which was replete with drama, from Richarlison being sent off for a wild tackle on Thiago Alcantara, to last minute VAR drama which saw Liverpool being denied a winner, the Merseyside Derby certainly lived up to expectations.

While this draw sees Everton maintain the first position on the points table, fans would now be looking to troll the mysterious Liverpool fan who dressed up as Batman and decided to pay Goodison Park a visit the previous night.

In a tweet which has gone viral, a fan can be spotted dressed in a Batman costume outside Goodison. He then goes on to climb the guard rails, only to leave a 1995 banner hanging outside - a reference to the fact that Everton have not won a trophy since the 1995 FA Cup final.

The tweet has received almost 5K likes and 1K retweets so far, and you can expect these numbers to rise in the next few hours, as Everton fans are sure to troll the Batman from Liverpool, whose prank ended up backfiring.

Liverpool Vs Everton ft. Batman

The last time Everton won a major trophy was back in 1995, when they famously edged Manchester United in the FA Cup final, courtesy of a decisive goal scored by Paul Rideout.

Since then, The Toffees haven't really been able to replicate their purple patch of the yesteryears, as they would go on to be perceived as a regular mid-table side. However, post the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti and the signings of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton have been revitalized, as they have witnessed a flying start to their Premier League campaign so far.

It seems like the attempt by 'the Liverpool bat' to mock Everton, didn't exactly pan out how he might have wanted it to, though he certainly invited several reactions online.

Check out some of the reactions from Everton fans, to the 'viral Batman from Liverpool':

This sort of behaviour proves that who are the bitter ones, the champions and we always have them in their heads, it’s unreal the length they go to, — TheBlues (@gflan02) October 16, 2020

1995 is the number of indecent images on this caped crusader’s hard drive — Shadow Dancer (al) (@alshadowdancer) October 16, 2020

Obviously a kopite, Batman would never give a camera the thumbs up. — Andy (@andytheblue86) October 16, 2020

He hung that banner as high as Liverpool’s defensive line against villa 👀👀👀 — James Mckeown (@jjkeown) October 16, 2020

Can’t believe he put that up himself, thought it would have taken at least 7-2 hang that. — Andy Hughes (@oneandyhughes) October 17, 2020

Kopites are proper try hards arnt they 🤣🤣🤣 what grown arse man has a batman suit FFS 🤣

TorypoolFC — 🇧🇷🙏🇮🇹 (@efcalfie) October 16, 2020

Fake batman is a bitter kopite who hangs banners on Goodison Park railings.

Real batman stands on top of Everton HQ, the most iconic landmark in the city.



Levels. https://t.co/c5zoFpGGCW — NSNO.co.uk - Everton website (@nsno) October 16, 2020

One fan even came up with a hilarious guess when he stated that the guy dressed as Batman could be former Liverpool great, Jamie Carragher:

Has to be @Carra23 😂 Have you ever seen Carra and Batman in the same room? I rest my case 😂😂😂 — Kenny Bagnall (@KennyB1980Lfc) October 16, 2020

As Everton continue to enjoy an unbeaten run so far, it certainly remains to be seen how long they can maintain their dream start to the league.