AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The immense popularity of Free Fire has paved the way for the emergence of online creators and streamers who regularly make content based on the game.

Sahil, popularly known as AS Gaming or A_S Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329 and his present IGN is A_S GAMING. He is also the leader of the A_S★Army guild.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has played 6724 squad games and has won 1019 games, with a win percentage of 15.15. He has also notched 16811 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 2.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has 280 Booyahs in 2105 matches, killing 5626 enemies with a sublime K/D ratio of 3.08.

Sahil also has 174 victories in the solo matches.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, AS Gaming has played a handful of solo and duo games. He has 28 squad games to his name and has emerged victorious in 5 of them, killing 102 enemies and maintaining an incredible K/D ratio of 4.43.

He has also played one duo game and has registered 6 kills in the match.

In addition, the famous content creator has played 2 solo games and has a single win. In the process, he has killed 14 enemies and has maintained a K/D ratio of 14.

AS Gaming's YouTube channel

Sahil started creating content back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 292 videos. The YouTuber has around 2.35 million subscribers and over 163 million views in total. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called A_S Army, where he also posts content related to Free Fire.

AS Gaming's social media accounts

AS Gaming is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server which you can join by clicking here.