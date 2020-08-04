As Jadon Sancho nears move to Manchester United, fans troll Mesut Ozil for playing Fortnite

Jadon Sancho is one of the most promising young footballers in world football currently, and a move to Manchester United has been rumoured for a while now. Recent reports suggest that Sancho is on the brink of sealing a move to Old Trafford, and rumours also note that United are reportedly willing to offer him £340k a week!

This sum is being labelled expensive and excessive for the 20-year-old, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. United fans, however, seem to have found the perfect response, especially to Arsenal supporters who tweeted about Sancho's allegedly excessive wages.

Their counter? Trolling Mesut Ozil, who they believe earns £350k a week at Arsenal, to play Fortnite!

Your club pays Mesut Özil £350,000 every week just to play Fortnite, mate. https://t.co/vTS8hukACj — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) August 4, 2020

Mesut Ozil and Fortnite

In addition to his skills on the field, Ozil is an avid Fortnite gamer, and streams the game from his Twitch channel, which has 169k followers!

Mesut Ozil when Emery asks him to play against Liverpool vs Mesut Ozil when he sees a new Fortnite update pic.twitter.com/AVDwYOMKPo — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 29, 2018

The former German international is a huge fan of Fortnite, and has supposedly often played the game for hours. His love for it is such that an article in 2018 stated that his back pain was possibly a result of video game addiction.

Ozil and his Fortnite setup (Image Credits: marca.com)

Ozil also received backlash in June, when he was spotted playing Fortnite ahead of Arsenal's game against Manchester City, post the resumption of the Premier League. He didn't make the squad for the match, and City went on to win 3-0.

In the aftermath, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the missing star, who seemed more interested in playing Fortnite:

When ozil dropped this tweet, we all thought he was been human while my guy was so happy that his job paid mmhik 350k a week to train and play fortnite.



This dude doesn’t deliver results and he definitely doesn’t even care enough to play the sport. Fuck this guy.

#Mciars https://t.co/PdiW2jLMhN — Timilehin ➐ (@timiparfect) June 17, 2020

Ozil is too busy getting fortnite wins he aint got time to help arsenal — Leahnidas🗡 (@LeahGunner) June 17, 2020

Ozil not selected in a 20-man squad. To be fair, he’s had a very tough three months banking £350k-a-week as he sits at home playing Fortnite. Hope he’s OK. 🙏 #MCFCAFC pic.twitter.com/onAqTW55kA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2020

Arsenal vs Manchester United ft Fortnite

The Mesut Ozil-Fortnite storm seems to have re-emerged after Arsenal fans recently took to Twitter to criticise Jadon Sancho's impending move to United and his weekly wages.

Football fans, spearheaded by the latter's supporters, were quick to resort to Ozil jibes as they poked fun at his massive £350k weekly wage when of late, he's been playing more Fortnite than featuring in Mikel Arteta's side.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@EddieLongbridge you're aware that your club are paying Mesut Ozil £350,000 a week to play Fortnite while millions are unemployed and businesses are struggling. Your club, therefore, must have no class or empathy towards the common man. — Dan Pettit (@DanPettit7) August 4, 2020

your club currently employs Mesut Ozil who is paid the same for streaming fortnite on twitch, id sit this one out https://t.co/9Cqg7iKFRy — J🤴🏾 (@KingMartiaI) August 4, 2020

You pay Mesut Ozil £350,000 a week to sit at home and play fortnite...😳😳😳 — WHF!🇾🇪 (@mufcwesleyy) August 4, 2020

Dele Alli has 40 solo wins on Fortnite, only Mesut Ozil (134) has more https://t.co/MigW7FQsvX — Adam (@AdxmLFC) August 3, 2020

Mesut Ozil has won more trophies (7) than Manchester United (4) since 2013. Mesut Ozil has been playing fortnite since 2018 https://t.co/naocHxE7Ro — Zak🎗(14 🏆) (@MalayaliGunner) August 4, 2020

That would be Mesut Ozil, currently being paid £350K a week to sit at home and play Fortnite 🤣 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) August 1, 2020

While the footballing world awaits the official announcement regarding Sancho's move to Manchester, it is quite evident from the tweets above that the Gunners and the Red Devils seem to have found a new way to feud off the field, all at the expense of Fortnite enthusiast Ozil.

Below is a video where Ozil and Sead Kolasinac play a game of Fortnite: