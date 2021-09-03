Ash Crimsom in The King of Fighters 15: Everything we know so far

SNK recently published the character trailer of Ash Crimson in The King of Fighters 15 after confirming on their Twitter that Ash is going to be a playable character.

Ash will be voiced by the returning Sounosuke Nagashiro when he becomes playable on February 17, 2022.

This is his fourth main game-playable appearance in the series. Ash was first added as a protagonist in The King of Fighters 2003 and was playable until King of Fighters 13 before vanishing for story reasons.

Another look at Ash Crimson (Image via SNK)

Who is Ash Crimson, and what happened to him?

Ash Crimson was the protagonist of the "Tales of Ash" saga of the King of Fighters series, starting with The King of Fighters 2003 and ending in The King of Fighters 13.

Ash was designed by SNK to be an "attractive evil character" that makes gamers feel "bad" for cheering for him.

Ash Crimson from The King of Fighters 2003 (Image via SNK)

After erasing Saiki, the boss of KOF 13, from the timeline, Ash, too, gets erased and no longer exists in the timeline. If there is one thing the community unanimously agrees on, it is that The King of Fighters timeline can get very confusing and messy.

But what is known is that after Verse from The King of Fighters 14 was defeated, lots of characters came back from the grave, including Ash Crimson.

New look of Ash Crimson in The King of Fighters 15

SNK has redesigned the character slightly to look different from his previous iteration. He still rocks his signature hairstyle and red clothing, and to go with the Stage theme, he is wearing winter attire.

Ash Crimson using a power in The King of Fighters 15 (Image via SNK)

Ash is still incorporating his laidback fighting style from past The King of Fighters games during the reveal. Most of his attacks generate a green flame, and opponents get burned from it if touched or if they get too close to him.

Most of his attacks generate a green flame in The King of Fighters 15 (Image via SNK)

The trailer also confirms that Ash will have ranged attacks to help players keep opponents at a distance. It's safe to say that he will be zoning his opponents quite efficiently.

Ash will have ranged attacks in The King of Fighters 15 (Image via SNK)

Ash will be zoning his opponents quite efficiently in The King of Fighters 15 (Image via SNK)

Ash's Nivose flipping kick is also making a comeback. Players can catch impatient opponents off-guard as it acts as an anti-air, hitting character when they try to jump in for hit confirms.

Ash's Nivose flipping kick is also making a comeback in The King of Fighters 15 (Image via SNK)

The trailer also covers Ash's returning move-set like Ventose, Germinal Caprice, Genie, in all of KOF 15 glory and Ash's new The King Of Fighters 15 super.

Ash's new The King Of Fighters 15 super in The King of Fighters 15 (Image via SNK)

However, whether he will be on a team or has his own one has not yet been confirmed. The trailer also showcases the new, ice-snowy stage.

Readers can check the trailer down below:

The King of Fighters 15 is the next numbered addition to the long-running SNK fighting game series and will be available on February 17, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store).

