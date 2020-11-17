Assassin's Creed: 5 best missions in series history

The Assassin's Creed franchise has been able to deliver some truly memorable moments to gaming audiences worldwide. For all the flak it gets, the series has managed to steadily put out some quality games and made quite some headway into the open-world genre.

Assassin's Creed is rich with lore and a fantastic sense of cinematic flair, coupled with emotional and dramatic moments in each game. Here's a look at the best missions that delivered some of the high-points of their respective games.

Top five missions from the Assassin's Creed series

5) Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: The Treasure Fleet

Black Flag was a landmark moment in the franchise as Ubisoft proved that it could live up to the hype after revealing that the game would be set in the Golden Age of Piracy. A pirate captain would not be one without a ship to captain, and this mission makes for one hell of an intro for the Jackdaw.

Edward Kenway and Adewale escape their bonds and must liberate pirates from other ships, and wrestle one away from the clutches of the Royal British Navy and take it for themselves. However, this isn't the end of their troubles, as the newly-crowned captain and his Quartermaster must then escape the Royal Fleet by sailing headfirst into a storm.

This makes for an exhilarating mission as well as a great intro to Adewale and the Jackdaw. It would set the tone for the pair's further adventures in Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

4) Assassin's Creed Brotherhood: Siege of Viana

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood kicks off by giving players a glimpse of what is to come, with Ezio making his way through a battlefield and putting a blade to the villainous Cesare Borgia. With no context given, players are left wondering what led to this moment and how Ezio got on a path of vengeance that led to Cesare.

The story of Brotherhood culminates in a dramatic final battle between the Borgia forces and Louis de Beaumont's army. Meanwhile, Ezio cuts through the battlefield to finally confront the man who had his uncle murdered.

After Cesare manages to barely escape with his life, Ezio confronts him once again, and they engage in a final, climactic battle in which the former is bested. It simply doesn't get more epic than the finale to Brotherhood, which is essentially the end of Ezio's story in Italy.

3) Assassin's Creed 2: Boys Will Be Boys/You Should See the Other Guy

Ezio is nothing less than an icon in gaming and one of the most beloved characters in history. It is only fitting that one of gaming's heroes have an incredible introductions as well in Assassin's Creed 2.

After a brief cutscene/sequence of Ezio being birthed, players next see him as he provokes his rival on the streets of Firenze and incites a street fight. The whole introduction to Ezio instantly endears him to fans and gives them a glimpse of his charming side and his temper.

What follows is perhaps one of the coolest moments in gaming as Ezio and his brother nurse his wounds, then climb atop a tower and share a moment of quiet reflection on the remarkable life they live.

2) Assassin's Creed 3 - The Battle of Bunker Hill

Assassin's Creed 3 and its story are not without faults, but few can ever take away from this fantastic mission. Based on the real-life Battle of Bunker Hill, the events are obviously fictionalized to fit Conor into the narrative, but that doesn't make it any less epic.

Conor must ride through the British's oncoming artillery and finally Assassinate John Pitcairn amidst a full-scale battle. This moment was teased in the trailers leading up to the game's release, and players could finally play through it in all its glory.

The only thing keeping back the mission from being the best is that, unlike the trailers, Conor must sneak through the battle rather than face the artillery head-on. While that wouldn't make much sense realistically, it would have made for a much more cinematic climax.

1) Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag: Blackbeard's Retirement Party

Black Flag might be one of the most emotionally resonant games in the Assassin's Creed series, which might not be apparent given its Pirate adventure packaging. One of the titles most emotionally poignant moments comes as a result of the death of Blackbeard.

After leading a life of pirate infamy and becoming a bonafide legend, and the scourge of the open seas, Blackbeard finally hangs up his cutlasses and blunderbusses.

However, his end would not come peacefully, as Edward and Blackbeard are ambushed by the Royal Navy, leaving them to make their stand. After putting up heavy resistance, the pair is overwhelmed, and Blackbeard meets his death.

His last words remain one of the most poignant lines in the game and perhaps the best single moment in the entire franchise.

"In a world without gold, we might have been heroes!"

―Blackbeard's final words, 1718

Note: The missions listed here are the writer's personal opinions, and what may seem better to one may not be the same for another.