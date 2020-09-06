Assassin's Creed: 5 countries the series should visit next

The Assassin's Creed franchise has gained immense popularity over the years. It has emerged as an extremely successful venture for Ubisoft. The series began development as a spin-off of the Prince of Persia franchise but grew to become a standalone series.

The games have seen varying degrees of critical and commercial reception, but its impact on the industry is undeniable. Assassin's Creed has been able to stay relevant for the better part of 2 decades.

The strength of the Assassin's Creed games lies in their blend of history and the artistic liberty they take with it. The series has succeeded by the era in history it is set in: from the Golden Age of Piracy in the West Indies to Rennaisance-era Italy.

The countries and eras the Assassin's Creed games take place in, are a huge factor in the game's overall quality. Here are five potential locations the Assassin's Creed franchise should look to explore next.

Five potential locations for the next Assassin's Creed game

1) Spain

(image credits: assassin's creed wiki fandom)

There have been several Spanish characters in the Assassin's Creed franchise, but the potential of a Spanish setting is one that excites the fanbase. The Spanish background was explored in the Assassin's Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, but the games are yet to explore the fascinating history of the country.

The Spanish Brotherhood of Assassins in the movie was one of the most interesting aspects. It showed the potential of the setting and the endless possibilities Ubisoft can explore.

2) India

Advertisement

(Image credits: Microsoft)

India is a country that is rich with significant historical events and periods that are primed to be potentially significant settings for a game such as Assassin's Creed.

From the Mughal invasion to the British Colonization, there is a lot of potential for a mainline game in the franchise to be set in the country. While Assassin's Creed Chronicles included India as the setting, it barely scratched the surface.

3) Russia

(image credits: Microsoft)

Another location touched upon by the franchise in Chronicles, Russia is one of the most popular countries for the games to be set in. Russia has seen its share of fascinating historical eras and a rich culture that should be explored in more games.

The franchise has also explored the Russian Brotherhood in the Subject Four comic book and is one of the fascinating Assassin's Creed stories of all time.

The franchise has always made it a point to feature famous figures in history such as Charles Dickens, George Washington, and so many more. The possibility of inclusion of characters such as Fyodor Dostoevsky seems attractive to the fanbase.

4) Scotland

(image credits: thyquotes)

Everyone remembers the first time they watched Braveheart. They were simply enamored with the country's rich history and culture. Celtic culture is one that has seen some love from the gaming community, but one that begets more exploration.

The country is simply bursting with fascinating stories to tell, of both struggle and triumph. Celtic warriors were some of the fiercest in history, and the Assassin's Creed games are the perfect fit for that time period.

5) Japan

(image credits: usgamer)

The industry and the community had been demanding an Assassin's Creed set in Feudal Japan. It was, by far, the most requested time period and location, and one Ubisoft mysteriously never pulled the trigger on.

That demand was answered by SuckerPunch with Ghost of Tsushima, and now Ubisoft has massive odds stacked up against them. The game has been extremely successful and is a tall order to live up to.

Should Ubisoft decide to take the franchise to Japan, they will face stiff competition, but one that might be beneficial to gamers, as it might result in an overall better game.