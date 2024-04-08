Assassin's Creed Mirage title update 1.0.8 patch notes: Synchronization challenge, bug fixes, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage's latest title update, version 1.0.8 is now live on all platforms, adding a host of stability and bug fixes to the game. The latest patch is primarily aimed at fixing some of the major issues that were introduced with the last title update, including the localization errors with the costume dye names in Arabic, problems with the "Full Synchronization" challenges, and more.

The Full Synchronization challenges were added with update 1.0.7 which is basically a permadeath mode for the game, giving skilled assassins a real challenge to conquer. Completing the Full Synchronization challenge rewarded players with a unique costume, dyes, and a talisman that also carries over to new game+.

While the Full Synchronization challenge was a neat addition to the game, it also came with some unexpected errors which Ubisoft Bordeaux has finally addressed with the latest title update. Here are the official patch notes for Assassin's Creed Mirage update 1.0.8.

Assassin's Creed Mirage title update 1.0.8 file size

The title update 1.0.8 is scheduled to go live on April 9, 2024, at 12 PM UTC / 1 PM GMT / 7 AM ET / 4 AM PT / 5:30 PM IST. The update will be deployed on all platforms at the same time. Despite mostly including only general fixes for the game, the latest update for Assassin's Creed Mirage comes with a rather chunky file size for all platforms.

Here are the file sizes for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage title update:

Xbox Series X|S: ~4.55 GB

~4.55 GB Xbox One: ~3.15 GB

~3.15 GB PlayStation 5: ~1.89 GB

~1.89 GB PlayStation 4: ~5.31 GB

~5.31 GB PC (Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store): ~3.34 GB

For PC users, you might need to restart the Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games Launcher to get the update queued for download. For console users, the update should get queued automatically.

Assassin's Creed Mirage title update 1.0.8 official patch notes

Here are the official patch notes for Assassin's Creed Mirage 1.0.8:

General fixes

Multiple stability improvements.

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller is now properly detected on PC.

Saves will now appear correctly in the loading menu when playing with the Full Synchronization Challenge on.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Light Blade upgrade for the Throwing Knife would cause the aiming reticle to lock while aiming and charging a Throwing Knife.

Full Synchronization challenge fixes

Fixed an issue where the total number of kills and conflicts were not displayed correctly upon finishing a Full Synchronization playthrough

Fixed an issue where the completion celebration pop-up overlapped the resume button.

Improved the Full Synchronization Challenge flow to prevent players from activating the mode without knowing.

Inverted the placement of the ON & OFF Buttons in the menus when starting a new game.

Clarification of the mode description when hovering over the ON/OFF buttons.

Miscellaneous fixes (Spoilers)

"Bookworm": In New Game Plus, the Lost Books tracker now shows the correct amount of books collected when all 7 books were found in a previously completed playthrough.

"Trouble at the Souq": Fixed an issue where Al Anga would enter in a t-pose after being hit by a berserk dart.

*Get Scroll (World Event after "Follow Al-Mahani"): *Fixed an issue where two of the scrolls wouldn't be highlighted in orange whilst using Eagle Vision.

Costume dye names are now aligned correctly in the Inventory Menu when the game is played in Arabic.

As always, there might also be some under-the-hood changes with this new update that Ubisoft Bordeaux has not disclosed in the patch notes, like the update 1.0.7 adding the super hidden secret assassin in the streets of Baghdad, or the subtle changes to parkour in previous updates.