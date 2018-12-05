Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Legacy Of The First Blade DLC Now Available

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 05 Dec 2018, 01:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Three-part DLC: Legacy of the First Blade now available

Ubisoft has released its first DLC for Assassin's Creed Odyssey titled Legacy of the First Blade. The DLC follows the story of Darius, the first wielder of the Assassin's Blade and the Eagle Bearer's encounter with him. Darius is on the run from the Order of the Ancients who are trying to covertly work towards controlling the Persian Kingdom.

Once downloaded (on Steam or UPlay), the player will receive a message in-game: “To any who read this, huge forces are closing in and innocents are dying. We will pay whatever we have. Come to Potidaia in Makedonia.” You will need to finish chapter 7 of the main story when your Eagle Bearer is at level 28.

There will be a quest called "Horseman Cometh" in the Makedonia area of the map, towards the north. Most of the quests will take place in the Makedonia area, so it's not too scattered across the map and doesn't require a huge amount of travel. The estimated amount of time for the first chapter is about 5 hours.

The first part out of 3 is called Hunted. There have been some new additions of collectible weapons and armor, but none that are game-changing or game-defining. What is best is that the DLC does not take part in the post-game events, but instead during mid-game after a certain point where you can do the whole lot of side quests and get back to the main mission later.

The DLC is available for $25 in the Ubisoft Store, but players can also get the Season Pass for $40, which includes Legacy of the Hidden Blade, Fate of Atlantis (another DLC) and access to the remastered version of Assassin's Creed 3.