Assassin's Creed Odyssey: New updates on Story Creator, The Lost Tales of Greece and more

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 07 Aug 2019, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ubisoft has continued adding new content to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's main storyline. There have been tons of DLC to the game and this is perhaps the most they've ever updated a game. A new update will be coming to the game which will feature new elements to the Story Creator Mode, in-game fixes as well as a new episode to the latest DLC, The Lost Tales of Greece.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

If you have managed to reach Chapter 5 of the main story, you can play the new chapter titled "Old Flames Burn Brighter" for free starting from today. It's worth checking out the DLCs since they are provided for free to the players.

Story Creator Mode is another feature which was introduced a while ago. You can make your own plot and narrative and share it with players across the world. You can only create the story on PC, but you can access other players content on any platform.

In the new update, Story Creator Mode allows quests to be started with quest items and implementing patrol behavior. You can also share custom playlists and queue different stories that you would like to play.

The new update also introduces the Ikaros Pack which can be purchased in-game or acquired from the Oikos of Olympians on 27 August. The pack comes with a mount, a bow, and a new gear set.

Ubisoft is also coming up with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece which is a virtual tour of Ancient Greece. Whether you love the Assassin's Creed titles or the history associated with it, your time will be worthwhile exploring.

If you play the mobile game Assassin's Creed: Rebellions, there will be an update for that as well. The Eagle's Shadow 5-Day event introduces two new heroes to play as and takes you to Acre in 1191 to fight the Knights Templar. You can get more information from Ubisoft's website.